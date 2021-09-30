There's No Stopping Youth Movement in U.S. Team Golf

In the latest "In the Grill Room" podcast, the hosts break down the dominant U.S. performance at Whistling Straits, and why the best from Team USA may be still to come.

The young U.S. stars of tomorrow came of age in the 43rd Ryder Cup as they produced a dominating 19-9 victory over Europe. There's no doubt that the U.S. youth movement is in full swing. Team Europe should be proud of their performance but they just didn't have the muscle to keep the Cup. In this episode, hosts Bob and Jay discuss and analyze the Ryder Cup including thoughts on captains Harrington and Stricker, along with Ian Poulter, Dustin Johnson, and Bryson DeChambeau and more.

