How Tiger Woods’s New Brand ‘Sun Day Red’ Came To Be

David Abeles has a multitude of business accomplishments in his career, but one of his favorites may be his newest.

Abeles, with the help of Taylormade, joined forces with Tiger Woods in 2023 to create Sun Day Red, a new Woods-endorsed apparel brand.

Abeles says the conversation really began in 2017 at the PGA Show in Orlando. At the show, Woods announced that he would be partnering with Taylormade following Nike’s exit in the golf club market.

That partnership led to more conversations at St. Andrews in 2023, just before the British Open. That’s where Woods told Abeles about his desire to create a legacy after his playing career. That idea lit a fire under Abeles.

Abeles flew back to Taylormade headquarters in Carlsbad, Calif., and worked with his team to create concepts for Tiger. The crew ended up flying back and forth to Jupiter to show Tiger what they were working on.

After about a month, Tiger and Abeles came to a conclusion, and the rest is history.

To hear more about Abeles’ story with Sun Day Red watch the latest video from the Dan Evans Show above, and catch up with previous episodes on SI Golf.

