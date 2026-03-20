True Grit: Jerry Kelly Failed Six Times at Q School, and It All Served as Fuel

In golf, there is usually a blueprint.

Top players rise through the amateur ranks, survive Q-School and earn their place on tour. It is a path built on timing, results and very little margin for error.

Jerry Kelly’s journey was nothing like that.

Before he ever made it to the PGA Tour, Kelly failed at Q-School six times. Even more brutal, three of those misses came by a single shot. For most players, that kind of stretch would have marked the end of the dream. For Kelly, it became part of the story.

He kept going.

That persistence eventually carried him to the PGA Tour, where he built a long and successful career competing alongside stars such as Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Ernie Els. Kelly went on to win three times on tour before finding even more success on PGA TOUR Champions, where he has become one of the most consistent winners of his era with 13 victories.

But the most meaningful chapter of Kelly’s career may have come away from competition.

These days, Kelly is deeply connected to the Cologuard Classic and the mission behind it, using his platform to raise awareness around colon cancer screening and early detection. It is a cause that carries real weight in his life. With his wife having battled cancer multiple times, Kelly’s advocacy is not performative. It is personal.

That perspective has given Kelly a purpose that extends well beyond scorecards and trophies. He now speaks openly about the importance of early screening and urges those who are eligible to take it seriously, hoping more families can avoid the pain that comes with late-stage detection.

On this week’s episode of The Dan Evans Show, Kelly reflects on the setbacks that nearly derailed his career, the resilience it took to break through, his unexpected friendship with Aaron Rodgers and the cause that now matters most to him.

Watch the video above, and catch up on past episodes at our home on SI Golf.

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