This University of Florida Golf Star Is a Product of the Youth Movement

As with every sport in the modern era, golf is getting more serious earlier than ever for young people. Florida’s Jack Turner is no different.

The Gator is originally from the East Coast, but he moved to Florida at a young age, as many golfers in cold climates do. But Turner’s situation was a little different. He went to Montverde Academy in 8th grade to pursue golf, leaving his family behind at just 14 years old.

Montverde is known for athletics, and kids from all over the world attend the school to pursue professional sports. Although the adjustment was rough at first for the New Englander, he eventually found his way in Florida.

After Montverde, Turner committed to the University of Florida, where he currently plays on the team. The No. 20 ranked amateur in the world has found himself in a role as “The Stopper” for the program.

The Stopper means that Turner is the golfer that Florida matches up against an opposing team's best player. In other words, if another team has an ace, Turner will be playing against him.

And in a testament to modern golf, Turner already has his path ready for when he turns pro thanks to PGA Tour University.

To hear more wild stories about Turner playing against the likes of John Daly II, watch the interviewfrom the Dan Evans Show. And catch up on past episodes on our home on SI Golf.

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