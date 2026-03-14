This University of Florida Golf Star Is a Product of the Youth Movement
As with every sport in the modern era, golf is getting more serious earlier than ever for young people. Florida’s Jack Turner is no different.
The Gator is originally from the East Coast, but he moved to Florida at a young age, as many golfers in cold climates do. But Turner’s situation was a little different. He went to Montverde Academy in 8th grade to pursue golf, leaving his family behind at just 14 years old.
Montverde is known for athletics, and kids from all over the world attend the school to pursue professional sports. Although the adjustment was rough at first for the New Englander, he eventually found his way in Florida.
After Montverde, Turner committed to the University of Florida, where he currently plays on the team. The No. 20 ranked amateur in the world has found himself in a role as “The Stopper” for the program.
The Stopper means that Turner is the golfer that Florida matches up against an opposing team's best player. In other words, if another team has an ace, Turner will be playing against him.
And in a testament to modern golf, Turner already has his path ready for when he turns pro thanks to PGA Tour University.
To hear more wild stories about Turner playing against the likes of John Daly II, watch the interviewfrom the Dan Evans Show. And catch up on past episodes on our home on SI Golf.
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Dan Evans, a powerhouse golf content creator on Instagram and TikTok, boasts a rich and diverse background that fuels his current success. Known for his inspiring weight loss journey on The Biggest Loser, successful career as a top ten recording artist, national spokesperson and event host for the Biggest Loser RunWalk 5k and half marathon race series, and his love for cooking, which led him to earn a culinary degree and create and host his own cooking show, Dan has rapidly emerged as a beloved figure in the golf community. Harnessing his diverse background and experiences, he has channeled his passion for golf into compelling content that reaches millions. With over 100 million views, his unique and engaging personality, coupled with his exceptional storytelling style, resonates with golf fans worldwide. As Dan continues to captivate and connect with a growing audience on a weekly basis, he solidifies his place as an influential figure within the golf community and beyond, proving that his love for the sport knows no bounds.