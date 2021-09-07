September 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
ShopNewsTravelInstructionGearGamblingVideosPodcastsHobbiesOur Team
Search
Publish date:

Was Jon Rahm the Best Player on the PGA Tour This Season?

'Course of Life' hosts Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell debate if Jon Rahm should have been the FedEx Cup winner and if third-place finisher Kevin Na will ever snag a major.
Author:
and
Jon Rahm seemed to always be in the mix this season.

Jon Rahm finished a shot behind Patrick Cantlay at the Tour Championship.

Join Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell to ponder if Patrick Cantlay deserved his FedEx Cup win, where Jon Rahm fits in and Kevin Na's chances of winning a major before he hits 40. Press the play button below to listen.

Alex and Michael look at the Solheim Cup and who should round out the men's Ryder Cup team when Steve Stricker makes his picks this week.

And on the European Tour this week, Alex is surprised beyond belief that there is a Højgaard twin who is just as good as Rasmus!

In Tuned In, Alex is listening to a new Drake album that's dropping lyrics shouting out Tiger Woods, and Michael is unplugging with another kayaking adventure on Tybee Island.

This week's guest is Dannielle Garcia, a reporter for WINK-TV in Ft Myers, FL. Dannielle shares stories about her time interning at ESPN, her culinary adventures in New Orleans, and staying professional on location during COVID.

The NFL season kicks off this week, and Alex and Michael give us all a little preview on what to expect in the new 17-game season.

As the guys #AlwaysEndWithFood, it's about Whataburger and Blackberry and Apple Butter Pie Bars.

Tags
terms:
Jon RahmCourse Of Life PodcastPga Tour

Jon Rahm seemed to always be in the mix this season.
Podcasts

Was Jon Rahm the Best Player on the PGA Tour This Season?

kramer-hickok-2021-travelers-championship
News

Here Is the TV Schedule and Network For Every Golf Tournament This Week

Steve Stricker at the 2012 Ryder Cup.
News

Steve Stricker Will Make His 2021 Ryder Cup Captain's Picks Live Wednesday Morning

Europe celebrated just its second Solheim Cup win ever on U.S. soil.
News

Europe Hangs on to Win 2021 Solheim Cup, Claim Second Cup Ever on U.S. Soil

Matilda Castren of Team Europe holds the Solheim Cup after defeating Team USA during competition rounds of the Solheim Cup golf tournament at Inverness Club.
News

Europe Retains Solheim Cup With Second-Ever Win in U.S.

Erin Hills
News

All Eyes May Be on Whistling Straits, But These 8 Wisconsin Courses Are Worthy of Attention

Madelene Sagstrom (left) and Nanna Koerstz Madsen have a tense chat on the 18th green during their Saturday four-ball match against Nelly Korda and Ally Ewing at the 2021 Solheim Cup.
News

Solheim Cup Rules Controversy is Signal That Rules of Golf Need Another Update

DS Automobiles Italian Open 2021 SD104518
News

2023 Ryder Cup Will Blend With High Fashion in Italy

Francesco Molinari
News

Francesco Molinari, Europe's 2018 Ryder Cup Hero, Says He’ll Miss Upcoming Matches