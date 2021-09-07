Was Jon Rahm the Best Player on the PGA Tour This Season?

'Course of Life' hosts Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell debate if Jon Rahm should have been the FedEx Cup winner and if third-place finisher Kevin Na will ever snag a major.

Jon Rahm finished a shot behind Patrick Cantlay at the Tour Championship. USA Today

Join Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell to ponder if Patrick Cantlay deserved his FedEx Cup win, where Jon Rahm fits in and Kevin Na's chances of winning a major before he hits 40. Press the play button below to listen.

Alex and Michael look at the Solheim Cup and who should round out the men's Ryder Cup team when Steve Stricker makes his picks this week.

And on the European Tour this week, Alex is surprised beyond belief that there is a Højgaard twin who is just as good as Rasmus!

In Tuned In, Alex is listening to a new Drake album that's dropping lyrics shouting out Tiger Woods, and Michael is unplugging with another kayaking adventure on Tybee Island.

This week's guest is Dannielle Garcia, a reporter for WINK-TV in Ft Myers, FL. Dannielle shares stories about her time interning at ESPN, her culinary adventures in New Orleans, and staying professional on location during COVID.

The NFL season kicks off this week, and Alex and Michael give us all a little preview on what to expect in the new 17-game season.

As the guys #AlwaysEndWithFood, it's about Whataburger and Blackberry and Apple Butter Pie Bars.