What a Week at Whistling Straits (Even If the Pick Was Way Off the Mark)

'Course of Life' co-hosts Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell lament their picking Europe to win the Ryder Cup; Welcome Wes Patterson, who will participate in the Par-Tee Tour Golf Festival on Nov. 6.

> It was a wild Ryder Cup week at Whistling Straits, and co-hosts Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell made an oh-so-wrong pick as the United States pummeled Europe in historic fashion to hoist the cup. Lauzon and Russell break down the week, from Jordan Spieth's amazing flop shot to the "manufactured" encounters of Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka. And who can forget Rory McIlroy's emotional post-match interview.

> Perhaps the shot of the week actually came from the LPGA's Eun-Hee Ji ... with a putter ... from the bunker.

> The PGA Tour gets back into action at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Mississippi. The field includes past champs Sergio Garcia and Sebastian Munoz.

> In "Tuned In," Russell is beyond excited for the announcement of the second season of "Tiger King," as well as the return this week of "The Great British Baking Show." Meanwhile, Lauzon is watching the inside of refrigerators as MTV's "Cribs" returns to the airwaves.

> Returning to the podcast this week is special guest Wes Patterson, who chats with Lauzon about the Par-Tee Tour Golf Festival, which brings together golf and music on Nov. 6 at Palm Beach National Golf Club.

> In the world of college football, Russell is surprised by the firing of a local coach, while Lauzon is just trying to forget about his picks this past weekend.

> In the NFL, Lauzon isn't doing any better, and Russell is doing even worse, but at least he's got the his Yankees in MLB.

> And as the guys #AlwaysEndWithFood, it's all about crab dips and Florida. .