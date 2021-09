Join Bob and Jay for the season opener of 'In the Grill Room,' which begins its 12th season.

The Ryder Cup begins next week and the American team has plenty of guys who are talented — and maybe too easy to get along with. Where are the brawlers on the American side? Hosts Bob Bubka and Jay Randolph Jr. discuss those topics and more in this episode, which kicks off their 12th season: