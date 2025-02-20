President Trump Meeting With Tiger Woods, Pro Golf Leaders to Discuss Unification
Efforts to strike a deal unifying the PGA Tour and LIV Golf are ramping up.
Thursday morning, Golfweek reported that President Trump, Jay Monahan and Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan are scheduled to meet in Washington, D.C., and ESPN reported that Tiger Woods has also arrived.
The PGA Tour has not confirmed the meeting.
While speaking to reporters last week at Torrey Pines, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said he believes President Donald Trump would help the two sides get a deal done.
“Everything is moving forward with pace, and I think there's a general, when you look at all the parties involved, there's a general enthusiasm for getting this done,” Monahan said. “I think the meeting [with Trump] ultimately gets us one step closer to a deal being done, but there's a lot more work to do.”
Also at Torrey Pines, Tiger Woods appeared in the broadcast booth and echoed the sentiments of the commissioner, saying "things are going to heal quickly.”
“We're going to get this game going in the right direction,” Woods said. “It's been heading in the wrong direction for a number of years and the fans want all of us to play together, all the top players playing together, and we're going to make that happen.”
Wednesday night, @radaratlas2 on X shared that the PGA Tour’s aircraft arrived in Washington.
Adam Scott, who is the player director on the PGA Tour Policy Board, also arrived by private jet on Wednesday night.
The private jets arriving in Washington was an indicator that some meetings would be taking place between the PGA Tour and President Donald Trump.
With President Trump and pro golf’s leaders all reportedly in the same place, there appears to be a significant push to get a deal done to unify the professional golf landscape.