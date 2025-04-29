Presidents Cup Captains Named for 2026 Matches at Medinah
The captains for the 2026 Presidents Cup have been named. Brandt Snedeker will lead the U.S. team, and Geoff Ogilvy will captain the International Team in the matches at Medinah Country Club outside Chicago.
Snedeker, 44, has nine PGA Tour wins and was the 2012 FedEx Cup champion. He participated in the 2013 Presidents Cup at Muirfield Village, posting a 2–3–0 record in the United States team's 18½–15½ win. Snedeker also served as assistant captain in the 2024 Presidents Cup under Jim Furyk.
Snedeker, who received the 2024 Payne Stewart Award for character, will also serve as an assistant captain at this year’s Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.
“It’s a tremendous honor to be named U.S. team captain for the 2026 Presidents Cup by my peers, and I’m looking forward to leading our guys into Medinah for what will certainly be an amazing week of golf,” Snedeker said in a statement. “Representing my country in team competition has been a highlight of my PGA Tour career, and I will lean on those experiences to ensure we are prepared and ready to compete against what I know will be a unified and determined International Team.”
Geoff Ogilvy, 47, has eight PGA Tour wins including the 2006 U.S. Open at Winged Foot. The Australian also won three World Golf Championships. Ogilvy played in five Presidents Cups (2007, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015), with a 7–9–2 overall record. He was an assistant captain in 2022 and 2024 under Trevor Immelman and Mike Weir.
“The Presidents Cup has been a significant part of my career. I am honored to now take on the role of captain of the International Team for the 2026 Presidents Cup at Medinah Country Club’s Course No. 3, a place that means a great deal to me,” said Ogilvy. “Since Ernie Els debuted the shield in 2019, the International Team’s spirit has intensified and grown as we have rallied around this symbol which embodies our shared ambition and unifies both players and fans. I intend to carry that momentum forward, just as the captains before me have, to build strong support for our international players in the lead-up and throughout the event.”
The Presidents Cup began in 1994 and the International Team has only won once, in 1998 in Melbourne, Australia. The U.S. holds an overall lead of 13–1–1.