Rebooted Skins Game Competition Announces Players and Schedule
The new Skins Game has its field and broadcast partner.
After a 15-year hiatus, the Black Friday golf competition will feature Justin Thomas, Keegan Bradley, Tommy Fleetwood and Xander Schauffele on Prime Video. It’ll take place at Panther National in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., co-designed by Thomas and Jack Nicklaus.
The broadcast will begin at 9 a.m. and lead into Prime Video’s NFL Black Friday football game and an NBA doubleheader.
"We're thrilled to help relaunch the Skins Game as part of an unprecedented day of live sports on Prime Video this Black Friday," said Charlie Neiman, the head of Prime Video’s sports partnerships. "Partnering with PGA Tour Studios, Pro Shop and Propagate Content to broadcast this storied event with four of the game's most captivating stars opens more than 15 hours of exclusive live sports coverage on Prime Video, and underscores our commitment to delivering innovative, premium sports programming to fans around the world.”
The format will be the same as the original Skins Game, with each hole carrying a dollar value and ties rolling over to the next hole. But there’s a twist: the “reverse purse,” in which players will begin the day with $1 million on the scoreboard and fans will watch the players’s monetary value rise or fall with each hole.
The Skins Game debuted in 1983 with Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Tom Watson and Gary Player on NBC with Vin Scully on the call. Playing for money that regular tournaments didn’t offer at the time, the Skins Game was a Thanksgiving weekend staple and consistently became one of the most-watched golf tournaments behind the Masters and essentially invented “Silly Season” competitions.
By the 2000s, however, interest waned, despite Tiger Woods’s involvement. And when LG pulled its title sponsorship in 2009, the Skins Game ceased to exist—until Pro Shop, PGA Tour Studios and Propagate Content revived it for 2025.
“We’ve taken up the mantle to bring back the Skins Game,” said Chad Mumm, co-founder and president of Pro Shop. “By keeping the traditional format intact and adding some creative twists, we’re giving fans an experience that honors the past while delivering pure, high-stakes competition where the pressure builds with every shot.”
Last November, Sports Illustrated reported on the Skins Game’s rise and fall, and some of its original participants were pessimistic about the idea of a reboot.
“I would hate to see them try to re-invent the Skins Game,” Curtis Strange said. “It was a great show while it lasted. Those sequels never work, do they?”
Now, though, it’s on Thomas, Schauffele, Fleetwood and Bradley to rekindle the magic it once boasted.