SI

Report: PGA Tour Winner Rejects Lucrative Offer From LIV Golf

According to GolfChannel.com, Akshay Bhatia rejected a lucrative offer from LIV and also signed with Tiger Woods's TGL team.

Max Schreiber

Akshay Bhatia reportedly rejected an offer from LIV Golf.
Akshay Bhatia reportedly rejected an offer from LIV Golf. / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

LIV Golf has reportedly signed two new players, including PGA Tour winner Thomas Detry, for this upcoming season. 

But the league had hoped to make its biggest splash since bringing on Jon Rahm in December 2023. 

According to GolfChannel.com, Akshay Bhatia rejected a lucrative offer from LIV and will remain with the PGA Tour. 

Sports Illustrated’s Free Golf Newsletters. dark. Sign Up Now. SI Golf Newsletters

Specific financials were not disclosed. 

The 23-year-old is ranked No. 46 in the world and is a two-time Tour winner who has made the Tour Championship in each of the last two seasons and has nearly $13 million in career earnings.

Shortly after GolfChannel.com’s report, it was revealed that Bhatia was signing with TGL’s Jupiter Links as its official alternate, appearing alongside team member Tiger Woods in a video announcement. Woods is currently recovering from back surgery

More Golf from Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Max Schreiber
MAX SCHREIBER

Max Schreiber is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, covering golf. Before joining SI in October 2024, the Mahwah, N.J., native, worked as an associate editor for the Golf Channel and wrote for RyderCup.com and FanSided. He is a multiplatform producer for Newsday and has a bachelor's in communications and journalism from Quinnipiac University. In his free time, you can find him doing anything regarding the Yankees, Giants, Knicks and Islanders.

Home/Golf