Report: PGA Tour Winner Rejects Lucrative Offer From LIV Golf
LIV Golf has reportedly signed two new players, including PGA Tour winner Thomas Detry, for this upcoming season.
But the league had hoped to make its biggest splash since bringing on Jon Rahm in December 2023.
According to GolfChannel.com, Akshay Bhatia rejected a lucrative offer from LIV and will remain with the PGA Tour.
Specific financials were not disclosed.
The 23-year-old is ranked No. 46 in the world and is a two-time Tour winner who has made the Tour Championship in each of the last two seasons and has nearly $13 million in career earnings.
Shortly after GolfChannel.com’s report, it was revealed that Bhatia was signing with TGL’s Jupiter Links as its official alternate, appearing alongside team member Tiger Woods in a video announcement. Woods is currently recovering from back surgery.