Rory McIlroy Has Adorable Story About Daughter Realizing He’s ‘Famous’
Rory McIlroy has been a household name for over a decade.
Now his 4-year-old daughter, Poppy, is old enough to start recognizing who the head of her household is.
In his pre-Masters press conference Tuesday in Augusta, the four-time major winner was asked if his daughter helps soften the weeks he plays poorly. McIlroy, however, said that she also makes the victories even sweeter.
“It definitely makes the lows a little easier to take,” McIlroy said. “But yeah, look, the highs are going to be high anyway, but it's amazing—I think especially after the Players, I think it was the first time that she sort of realized what I did, which was really cool. Also a little scary at the same time.”
That also includes Poppy’s peers.
“It’s amazing that I can share these things with her and with Erica and—the day after the Players, she went into school and there was a couple of kids that had said some stuff to her, and she came home to me that day and said, ‘Daddy, are you famous?’” I said, ‘It depends who you talk to,’” McIlroy said. “It’s a bit of a double-edged sword. You have to temper the expectations sometimes.”
That notoriety will only intensify if McIlroy slips on the green jacket Sunday night and completes the career grand slam. But however he plays in Augusta, he’ll still be dad.
“Look, as everyone knows that’s had children,” the world No. 2 said. “It’s an amazing addition to life, and it’s great that she’s here this week.”