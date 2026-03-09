Rory McIlroy Arriving Late to Players Championship With ‘Stubborn’ Back
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Rory McIlroy’s back issue is bothersome that he doesn’t plan to arrive until Wednesday at TPC Sawgrass in hopes of defending his Players Championship title.
McIlroy withdrew from the Arnold Palmer Invitational less than 30 minutes before his third-round tee time Saturday.
He cited tightness while warming up and said he withdrew for precautionary reasons.
But McIlroy said Monday via the PGA Tour his back was being “stubborn” and that he’d stay at home for now.
Prior to the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the world No. 2 played in mid-February at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (finishing T14) and the Genesis Invitational (T2), the Tour's other signature events so far this season. He played two events in January in Dubai on the DP World Tour.
A year ago, McIlroy defeated J.J. Spaun in a three-hole aggregate Monday playoff at the Players, then won the Masters in April.
