Rory McIlroy Broke His Club on an Amazing Shot at the BMW PGA Championship
Rory McIlroy unintentionally accomplished something extremely rare on the golf course on Thursday: his 9-iron head broke off during a shot at the BMW PGA Championship.
McIlroy hit a monster second shot on the par-5 12th hole at the Wentworth Club, and his golf club paid for it. After McIlroy made contact with the ball, the iron head just snapped off and flew away. The Irishman made sure to watch his shot first before looking down to see what happened with his club.
The four-time major champion couldn't believe what he saw as he stood with his eyes wide and mouth open in shock with what happened to his club. He appeared to laugh a bit as he stood holding the shaft in disbelief.
He ended up with a birdie after reaching the green with this shot. After his 5-under round, he told reporters about his experience on the 12th.
"It was a bit of a weird feeling," McIlroy said. "Obviously you're expecting the weight of the club to just pull through and there was nothing there."
McIlroy was able to get a new 9-iron by the end of the round, which is legal when a club breaks during the normal course of play.
This whole situation made for a pretty awesome photo, though.