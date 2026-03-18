Rory McIlroy Offers a Schedule Update Leading into His Masters Title Defense

Rory McIlroy apparently will not play another tournament in advance of his Masters defense next month at Augusta National.

A year ago, in the runner-up to his playoff victory over Justin Rose, McIlroy played the Texas Children’s Houston Open and tied for fifth two weeks prior to the Masters.

But after his TGL match on Tuesday night, a playoff semifinal loss to Jupiter Links GC, McIlroy suggested he’s done until getting to Augusta National. He is not in this week’s Valspar Championship field. He also could have added the Valero Texas Open the week prior to the Masters.

“I think the Masters is going to be my next event,” he said.

McIlroy flirted with the cut line at the Players Championship after arriving late to the tournament due to a back injury that caused him to withdraw prior to the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

“I wanted to make the cut,” he said. “I wanted to be here for the weekend.”

Missing the cut might have caused McIlroy to decide to add another event.

He tied for 46th at the Players at even par. It was his sixth event of 2026, including two on the DP World Tour in Dubai. His best finish was a tie for second at the Genesis Invitational.

Last year, McIlroy also played six times leading into the Masters, having played just once on the DP World Tour.

More Golf from Sports Illustrated