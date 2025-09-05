Rory McIlroy Soars Into Irish Open Contention, Nearly Holes Albatross on Last Hole
Rory McIlroy was feeling it.
He ended the opening round of the Irish Open on a sour note, shooting 1-under 71 with consecutive bogeys late—and a slow play warning. Yet, he was still encouraged by how he played.
Then, walking to the practice range ahead of Friday’s round of the Irish Open, the wave of support moved him. And the Northern Irishman rode the energy to a bogey-free 66.
That moved McIlroy to T3 at seven under, five strokes behind Joakim Lagergren of Sweden, who shot 62 in Round 3 at the K Club. France’s Adrien Saddier is one back of the lead.
“I felt like I hit the ball pretty similarly to yesterday,” McIlroy said, “maybe gave myself a few more chances with the approach shots. Yeah, I just didn't make a bogey, which was nice. A couple of good par saves on the back nine and finished well with a couple of birdies on the last three holes.”
On the par-5 16th, trouble loomed for McIlroy after he splashed his second shot into the water. However, despite taking a drop, he salvaged par by chipping to a foot.
Following a birdie on the par-4 17th, the five-time major winner nearly ended his round with fireworks by flirting with an albatross on the par-5 18th but settled for a birdie after missing an 8-foot eagle putt.
“I couldn't believe,” McIlroy said. “I was hitting a three-quarter 8-iron. I couldn’t believe how much it came back. Yeah, it looked like it nearly flew into the hole.”
Now, with 36 holes left, McIlroy’s victory hopes are alive.
“I’m really pleased with the day’s work,” McIlroy said, “and it keeps me within touching distance going into the weekend. Obviously, the two boys are a little bit ahead of the rest of the pack, but I feel like I’m close enough, if I do have a good weekend, to chase them down.”
And in pursuit of that goal, the home crowd will certainly be cheering him on.
“I’m looking forward to playing in that atmosphere for the next couple days,” he said.