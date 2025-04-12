SI

Rory McIlroy Takes Masters Lead With Sparkling First Nine Saturday at Augusta

Chasing the career Grand Slam, McIlroy opened birdie-eagle to take the lead and shot 32 for his first nine holes.

Bob Harig

Rory McIlroy surged into the lead on his first nine holes Saturday at the Masters.
Rory McIlroy surged into the lead on his first nine holes Saturday at the Masters. / Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

AUGUSTA — Rory McIlroy raced to the top of the leaderboard through the first nine holes on Saturday, becoming the first player in Masters history to make a score of 3 on each of the opening six holes.

McIlroy went birdie-eagle-birdie-par-birdie-par before finally make a par at the 7th hole. He was 5 under through the first five holes to move from two back of second-round leader Justin Rose to three in front.

He made his first over-par score since the 17th hole on Thursday when he drove into a bunker at the 8th hole and ended up making a bogey 6.

dark. MORE. SI Golf Masters. 2025 Masters Tournament News, Analysis, Betting and History

McIlroy was seemingly out of the tournament Thursday when he let a solid round get away with two double bogeys over the closing four holes, going from 4 under par to even. He trailed Rose by seven shots and was eight back early in the second round.

But after a first-nine 35, McIlroy got hot on the back nine, making birdies at the 10th and 11th holes, an eagle at the 13th and a birdie at the 15th. His 66 was the lowest score of the day.

Adding the final nine Friday to his first nine Saturday, McIlroy had 63 strokes or 9 under par and led Bryson DeChambeau by two strokes.

Published
Bob Harig
BOB HARIG

Bob Harig is a senior writer covering golf for Sports Illustrated. He has more than 25 years experience on the beat, including 15 at ESPN. Harig is a regular guest on Sirius XM PGA Tour Radio and has written two books, "DRIVE: The Lasting Legacy of Tiger Woods" and "Tiger and Phil: Golf's Most Fascinating Rivalry." He graduated from Indiana University where he earned an Evans Scholarship, named in honor of the great amateur golfer Charles (Chick) Evans Jr. Harig, a former president of the Golf Writers Association of America, lives in Clearwater, Fla.

Home/Golf