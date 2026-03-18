Rory McIlroy’s Masters Champions Dinner Menu Is Out, and It’s Fantastic

The 2026 Masters starts in three short weeks. While golf fans obviously get excited about watching the world’s best compete for the green jacket, fans also anxiously await to see what that year’s Masters Champions Dinner menu is going to be.

The major tournament holds a sacred annual dinner ahead of the competition hosted by the previous year’s winner. The menu typically showcases the golfer’s favorite foods or dishes, while also paying homage to where they’re from. All of the living Masters champions attend the dinner, and everyone wears their green jackets. Oh, to be a fly on the wall in that room.

This year’s host is none other than Rory McIlroy, who finally completed his long-awaited career grand slam last year by winning the Masters. It was arguably one of the best sports moments of the year, and now the golf world will continue to celebrate McIlroy’s win as he hosts the Champions Dinner.

On Wednesday, the Masters announced the highly anticipated menu from McIlroy, and it did not disappoint. For appetizers, McIlroy has four options: peach and ricotta flatbread, bacon-wrapped dates, rock shrimp tempura and grilled elk sliders. The first course is a yellowfin tuna carpaccio. Then, the attendees have a choice between a wagyu filet mignon or seared salmon for their main course. To finish the meal off, McIlroy lists a sticky toffee pudding for dessert, an Irish classic. Is your mouth watering yet?

The Masters Champions Dinner will take place on Tuesday, April 7 at Augusta National. We can’t wait to see those pictures posted with McIlroy finally in the room filled with green jackets.

Masters Champions Dinner menus, dating back to Tiger Woods in 2020

The release of the Masters Champions Dinner menu is exciting each year, especially because each golfer finds a unique way to add their individual twist. Here’s a look back at the previous six menus, dating back to Tiger Woods in 2020.

Scottie Scheffler, 2025

Scheffler also won in 2022, so his 2025 menu was pretty similar to his previous one. The only differences in last year’s menu was the addition of “Papa Scheff’s meatball and ravioli bites” along with a Texas-style chili.

Jon Rahm, 2024

Rahm definitely brought a Spanish flair with him for his Champions Dinner two years ago. Sandwiched in between Scheffler’s all-American meals, Rahm included some of his Spanish favorites. Take a look.

Scottie Scheffler, 2023

Scheffler’s original Masters Champions Dinner menu was pretty iconic, especially as he included cheeseburger sliders served Scottie-style, and had a warm chocolate chip cookie skillet for dessert.

Hideki Matsuyama, 2022

As Japan’s first Masters winner, Matsuyama paid homage to his home country through his menu. He started the night off with sushi appetizers, then served miso glazed black cod as the first course. The main course was a miyazaki wagyu, finished with a Japanese strawberry shortcake for dessert.

To honor Japan's first champion, Hideki Matsuyama's 2022 Champions Dinner menu. #themasters pic.twitter.com/2N42mU0Zja — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 5, 2022

Dustin Johnson, 2021

The South Carolina native definitely brought another all-American style dinner to the Masters in 2021. The appetizers were pigs in a blanket or lobster and corn fritters. He had family-style sides of mashed potatoes and vegetables for the tables. The main courses were a filet mignon and miso-marinated sea bass. Then, his desserts included peach cobbler and apple pie with ice cream.

Tiger Woods, 2020

Woods has hosted five Masters Champions Dinners in his career, with his most recent being in 2020 after his iconic ‘19 win. His menu was simple, but classic for Augusta. Take a look.

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