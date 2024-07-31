SI

Ryder Cup Captain Keegan Bradley Named 2024 Presidents Cup Assistant Captain

At Royal Montreal this fall, Bradley will get a look at many players he'll have on his team at Bethpage in 2025.

Bob Harig

Before next year's Ryder Cup, Keegan Bradley will get a look at a number of his future players at the Presidents Cup.
Before next year's Ryder Cup, Keegan Bradley will get a look at a number of his future players at the Presidents Cup. / Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Keegan Bradley, who recently was named captain of the 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup team, was named by Jim Furyk to be one of his assistants at the Presidents Cup to be played at Royal Montreal.

Bradley, 38, the surprise choice of the PGA of America on July 8, has played in one Presidents Cup in 2013 at Muirfield Village.

“Keegan is a tremendous competitor with a bulldog mentality and we are looking forward to having his voice in the team room in Montreal,” Furyk said in a statement. “He has a strong passion for match play competition and I know he will be an asset to our players in 2024, as well as 2025, as he leads them into Bethpage Black for the 2025 Ryder Cup.”

Stewart Cink, Justin Leonard and Kevin Kisner have already been named assistants by Furyk and it makes sense to have the next captain take part in a competition that is very similar and will involve many of the same players.

“I was ecstatic to get the call from Jim and looking forward to doing all I can to help our team in Montreal,” Bradley said. “With the Ryder Cup on the horizon next year, this will be a great experience for me to understand the other side of the team room and how that camaraderie and coaching helps our guys play their best.”

The Presidents Cup is Sept. 26-29.

Published |Modified
Bob Harig

BOB HARIG

Bob Harig is a senior writer covering golf for Sports Illustrated. He has more than 25 years experience on the beat, including 15 at ESPN. Harig is a regular guest on Sirius XM PGA Tour Radio and has written two books, "DRIVE: The Lasting Legacy of Tiger Woods" and "Tiger and Phil: Golf's Most Fascinating Rivalry." He graduated from Indiana University where he earned an Evans Scholarship, named in honor of the great amateur golfer Charles (Chick) Evans Jr. Harig, a former president of the Golf Writers Association of America, lives in Clearwater, Fla.

Home/Golf