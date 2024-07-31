Ryder Cup Captain Keegan Bradley Named 2024 Presidents Cup Assistant Captain
Keegan Bradley, who recently was named captain of the 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup team, was named by Jim Furyk to be one of his assistants at the Presidents Cup to be played at Royal Montreal.
Bradley, 38, the surprise choice of the PGA of America on July 8, has played in one Presidents Cup in 2013 at Muirfield Village.
“Keegan is a tremendous competitor with a bulldog mentality and we are looking forward to having his voice in the team room in Montreal,” Furyk said in a statement. “He has a strong passion for match play competition and I know he will be an asset to our players in 2024, as well as 2025, as he leads them into Bethpage Black for the 2025 Ryder Cup.”
Stewart Cink, Justin Leonard and Kevin Kisner have already been named assistants by Furyk and it makes sense to have the next captain take part in a competition that is very similar and will involve many of the same players.
“I was ecstatic to get the call from Jim and looking forward to doing all I can to help our team in Montreal,” Bradley said. “With the Ryder Cup on the horizon next year, this will be a great experience for me to understand the other side of the team room and how that camaraderie and coaching helps our guys play their best.”
The Presidents Cup is Sept. 26-29.