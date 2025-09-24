Golf Fans Had Two Big Problems With Team USA’s Wardrobe Choices at Ryder Cup Gala
The 45th Ryder Cup officially starts on Friday morning at Bethpage Black on Long Island and when it does all the fun the teams have been having this week will come to an end and the serious business of trying to take home the victory will become the story.
One of the less serious storylines of the week happened Tuesday night when the teams and their significant others attended the annual Ryder Cup Gala at a 50,000-square foot mansion called the Hempstead House. The traditional party is a nice evening where the players and their wives or girlfriends can have some fun while celebrating all that they have achieved in order to be a part of this huge golf tournament.
One thing from the night stuck out to many fans, however, as they were quick to point out a bit of a fashion faux pas on display by Team USA. While the European team wore suits with ties and nice shoes, the U.S. Team wore suits without ties and white sneakers.
Here's a look at the teams:
Many fans didn't love that look by Team USA.