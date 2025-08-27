Ryder Cup: Golf Fans Can't Believe Keegan Bradley Didn't Pick Himself As Playing Captain
Keegan Bradley made a selfless decision on Wednesday morning when he chose not to name himself to the United States' 2025 Ryder Cup team.
Instead? He selected Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Cam Young, Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns as his captain's picks. Those six will join automatic qualifiers Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Harris English, and Bryson DeChambeau on the 12-player U.S. team.
Bradley—currently the world's No. 11 golfer, and eighth-ranked American—could have easily justified picking himself to play on the team. He's won two PGA Tour events since the last Ryder Cup in 2023 and has made all but two cuts during the '25 Tour season.
His selflessness both shocked and impressed golf fans following the news. Here's a look at some of their reactions across social media:
The 2025 Ryder Cup will be played at Long Island's Bethpage Black Course from Thursday, Sept. 25 through Sunday, Sept. 28.