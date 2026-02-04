WM Phoenix Open Preview: Field, Course, History, Tee Times and How to Watch

It’s time to party.

Super Bowl Weekend doesn’t just mean … well, the Super Bowl. The biggest week on the U.S. sporting calendar annually shares its date with the WM Phoenix Open—the “greatest show on grass.”

The “People’s Open” will convene at TPC Scottsdale with a star-studded 123-player field . The winner will take home $1,728,000 from the $9.6 million purse—and potentially some beer stains if they ace the famous par-3 16th hole.

From its field, course, history, tee times and how to watch, here’s what you need to know for the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler leads the field

Per usual, there will be plenty of stars in the Valley of the Sun.

The field is highlighted by world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, with 32 of the top 50 players in the world rankings competing. Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun and Ben Griffin are the other top 10 players competing this week.

Other notables include Jordan Spieth, Tony Finau, Viktor Hovland, Brooks Koepka, Wyndham Clark, Billy Horschel, Sahith Theegala, Max Homa, Sam Burns, Matt Fitzpatrick and Brian Harman.

There’s also seven past champions: Nick Taylor (2024), Scheffler (2023, 2022), Koepka (2021, 2015), Webb Simpson (2020), Rickie Fowler (2019), Gary Woodland (2018) and Hideki Matsuyama (2016, 2017). Defending champion Thomas Detry is not in the field due to his recent defection to LIV Golf .

Plus, nine players in the field that placed top 10 at last week’s Farmers Insurance Open: Pierceson Coody (T2), Si Woo Kim (T2), Ryo Hisatsune (T2), Jake Knapp (T5), Stephan Jaeger (T5), Theegala (T7), Andrew Novak (T7), Joel Dahmen (T7) and Maverick McNealy (10th).

A course that’s a stadium

There’s a story that Kenny Perry was checking into a hotel (or, as other versions have been told, at a restaurant or barbershop) and the clerk asked the 2009 champion if he was in town for the Phoenix Open. When Perry said yes, the clerk responded: “I love the golf tournament, I go there every night!”

Yes, the event is indeed a golf tournament—not just a party.

And it’s played on TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course.

The course, where the 92-year-old event has been played since 1987, is a Tom Weiskopf and Jay Morrish-designed 7,261-yard, par-71. It features green sizes of 7,069 square feet, 67 bunkers and six holes with water in play.

Out of 49 courses on Tour in 2025, TPC Scottsdale was the 27th hardest course with a scoring average of 69.95, 1.04 strokes under par. Its hardest hole was the 472-yard, par-4 11th, playing .207 strokes over par, the 99th most difficult on Tour. Its easiest hole, meanwhile, is the 558-yard, par-5 13th, scoring .543 strokes under par, making it the 59th least difficult on Tour.

And the crowd goes wild🙌



The top aces in @WMPhoenixOpen history. pic.twitter.com/K2JFWWsEWD — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 3, 2026

TPC Scottsdale’s most famous hole, however, is the par-3 16th, which has an almost 17,000-person amphitheater surrounding it, creating an atmosphere like no other hole on Tour (and also helping make the event the Tour’s most attended).

The par-3 has yielded 11 hole in ones, its most famous being Tiger Woods’s in 1997 (before the grandstand was built). Last year, Emiliano Grillo slam dunked one in the second round.

“I think it’s great that there’s one a year because they do it right,” Justin Thomas said of No. 16 last year. “I think people underestimate that when you have—how many people are on the hole, 20,000 people in one place, when there’s a lot of constant noise, it just is almost like a white noise sound. But when you get 1,000 people and you get a couple people that decide to be that person, then it’s just kind of annoying.”

No. 16 may get all the attention, but the ensuing hole is quite a thrill, too. No. 17 is a drivable 332-yard par-4 with a slight tug left that brings water into play.

And speaking of that hole …

History: The longest—and wildest—ace ever

Andrew Magee might have the most memorable T44 in PGA Tour history.

In the first round of the 2001 WM Phoenix Open, Magee stepped up to No. 17 fresh off a birdie.

With the group in front of him (Steve Pate, Tom Byrum and Gary Nicklaus) on the putting surface, Magee didn’t think he’d reach the green, considering his driving distance averaged 283 yards in 2001 (No. 61 on Tour).

Magee, though, took a rip that went farther than he expected. The ball rolled onto the green, ricocheting off Byrum’s putter and causing Pate to jump out of the ball’s way.

“The ball went past me,” Pate recalled in 2021 for PGATour.com. “Tom Byrum was kneeling down reading a putt and the putter head was resting on the ground, and it deflected off of that and it went in.”

Wait, what?

“We all kind [of] looked at one another like, ‘Did that do what we think it did?’” said Jerry Smith, Magee’s playing partner.

Yes, indeed. The only hole-in-one on a par-4 during an official PGA Tour round.

“I really didn’t know until I got 100 yards from the green,” Magee said in ‘21. “The crowd is still cheering and clapping and my dad is raising his arms and the Tour official is driving the cart kind of alongside with me, and he goes, ‘Yep, it counts.’ I said, ‘Even if I hit somebody? It’s not a penalty?’ He goes, ‘No, if you hit your own equipment it is, but this is a 1. It’s recorded.’”

Unfortunately, there’s no video of the historic feat, but it’s still an indelible moment.

“Every time there’s a close one, I get texts from my friends saying I survived another day,” Magee said. “If you Google me, it’s the first thing that comes up. It doesn’t say I won four times on Tour and played 600 tournaments.”

How to watch (all times EST)

Thursday-Friday: 3:30-7:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Saturday: noon-3 p.m. (Golf Channel); 3-6:30 p.m. (CBS)

Sunday: noon-3 p.m. (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. (CBS)

ESPN+ will also have coverage during each round.

