Scottie Scheffler Rallies Again, Keeps Made Cut Streak Alive at Genesis Invitational

It’s becoming a routine occurrence: Scottie Scheffler not looking like the generational talent he is in Round 1 and then slowly finding his groove heading into the weekend.

Such was the case at the Genesis Invitational.

At Riviera Country Club, the world No. 1 opened with a 3-over 74—his highest round on Tour since a 76 in last year’s Genesis—that was completed Friday morning after inclement weather suspended play in Round 1. At one point, Scheffler was in last place.

Still, on his 36th hole, 7 feet stood between Scheffler and a weekend tee time. Forty feet from the hole on his third shot, Scheffler “tried to make a mess of a pretty basic chip,” catching it thin. But he’d hole his putt and extend his PGA Tour leading streak of consecutive made cuts to 68 (Harris English is second with 21).

“I started the day not where I wanted to,” Scheffler said after a second-round 68, “but yeah, battled and it looks like I get another couple rounds to see what I can do.”

The 20-time Tour winner hasn’t missed a cut since the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship. So, needing to play exquisite down the stretch, did he know what was at stake?

CLUTCH TO MAKE THE CUT! 😮‍💨



Scottie Scheffler hasn't missed a cut in 3 1/2 years ...



That streak will likely continue today after a clutch par on his final hole of the day!



📺 Golf Channel pic.twitter.com/DuWJ90jyPC — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 20, 2026

“Very aware [of the cutline],” said Scheffler, who played the front nine at even par, before a 3-under second nine. “I mean, I pretty much knew I had to get to at least even par with the way the conditions were, and so yeah, just trying to do what I could do.”

Since opening his season with a win at the American Express , the four-time major champion shot 73 to open the WM Phoenix Open and carded a first-round 72 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Those rounds left him T89 and T62 after Thursday, but he turned those lackluster 18 holes into T3 and T4 finishes.

What is it about Thursdays lately?

“I would not say anything in particular,” he said. “I think in both the last two [events], teeing off late is never the easiest and I’ve gotten off to slow starts. Like teeing off yesterday when we did was pretty challenging around this golf course. The wind and with how soft the greens were and how bumpy they can get along with wind and they’re fast. If it was last week, it would have been easier because you can kind of at least try to jam it in. Here it’s like you can’t—you don’t want to have another [3 1/2 foot putt] coming back. You kind of got to get up there by the hole and it’s a little bit of a crapshoot sometimes whether or not it’s going to go in. And yesterday was definitely a day none of mine were going in.

“It was nice to get out this morning on some fresh greens and hole some putts and do what I needed to do in order to get to the weekend.”

Scheffler, at even par, sits T43, 12 strokes off Marco Penge’s and Jacob Bridgeman’s 36-hole lead.

The 29-year-old has two victories on Tour in which he was seven or more strokes back through 36 holes. One of those times was his maiden win in Phoenix four years ago, clawing from nine strokes behind. And little over a month later, he turned an eight-stroke deficit into a win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The last two weeks have proved that Scheffler, who hasn’t finished outside the top 10 since last year’s Players Championship, is never truly out of contention. Riviera, where Scheffler has two top-10s in five career starts, is a different animal, though. Even Jack Nicklaus, Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods, the event’s host, have never won there.

“This place and I have a weird relationship,” Scheffler said. “I feel like I can play so well out here and I just haven’t yet.”

