Shop the Fashion Trends from 2022 PGA Show on FairwayStyles

Here are some of the trends that emerged at the 2022 PGA Show and how to pick up some new items yourself.

When it comes to the year ahead in golf, many look to the industry insiders at the PGA Show, which took place this year in Orlando in January. It’s a chance to hear from golf experts and professionals about upcoming industry trends across the board, from new equipment and products, to events and rising stars.

For fashion lovers, though, one of the biggest highlights is the PGA Show Live Fashion Show, which not only showcases select brands and designers at the Show, but also gives a glimpse into the styles and trends you can expect to see on the golf course for the upcoming year.

We’re diving into some of the trends that emerged at the Show and telling you how to pick up some new items yourself on FairwayStyles, which is the go-to place to find stylish and trendy golf apparel from top-of-the-line brands.

For Women’s Fashion, It’s All About Colorful Comfort

On the runway at the PGA Show, women’s clothing was fashionable and functional. Many designers found inspiration in off-course trends, but transformed them in ways that are perfect for the golf course. Dresses, skirts and tops in bold colorful prints stole the spotlight. But not only were these pieces fashionable, they were also made with UV-protectant and moisture-wicking materials.

Women's RLX Golf Printed Aim Skort - Abstract Palms

There are several brands on FairwayStyles that have women’s apparel in the same fun and bright patterns as those on the PGA Show runway. Brands like J.Lindeberg Golf, PUMA, Sofibella and RLX Golf have options for women in breathable materials with prints that show personality and a style that will stand out on the golf course, clubhouse or even just running errands.

The RLX Golf Printed Skort in a fun patchwork pattern, for example, brings together vibrant spring colors in a design that features an array of patterns that are popular for 2022. Pair with any solid color top and you’ve got a great golf course look.

For a walk on the wild side, J.Lindeberg’s 2022 collection features colorful animal print patterns available in tops, quarter zips, dresses and skirts. Designed to mix and match with other pieces in the collection, there are limitless outfits to create using their 2022 prints, like this sleeveless golf shirt in blue leopard print.

Men’s Golf Apparel Gets Bold

Two emerging trends in the men’s golf apparel world as showcased at the PGA Show Live Fashion Show were print and patterns, as well as apparel with a little bit of humor. In the past few years especially, FairwayStyles has seen that men’s clothes have moved beyond solids and neutrals.

Now it’s on trend to experiment with bolder colors and more vibrant prints. Some of the recommended brands for stylish patterned golf shirts are Johnnie-O, for fashion with a West Coast sensibility, or Bonobos, for prints in classic, tailored fits.

Johnnie-O Birdie PrepFormance Chelsea Print Shirt

The runway at the PGA Show, also featured apparel with cheeky humor that will especially appeal to the younger generation of golfers who aren’t afraid to show a little personality. For these golfers, there’s Devereaux, an emerging brand that infuses humor with their well-made apparel. The brand is known for their comical line of “G*LF” apparel and accessories, like this black t-shirt.

For guys just dipping their toes into the world of patterns, there’s the Birdie PrepFormance polo in a palm pattern. But if you aren’t a fan of patterns in flora and fauna and are more interested in a contemporary or futuristic looking print, the Galvin Green Mathew Shirt might be just up your alley.

If we can learn anything from the fashion at the 2022 PGA Show, it’s that this is the year to go big and go bold. Find the pieces and brands that speak to you on FairwayStyles, and step out on the golf course this year in style.

