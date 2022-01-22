Introducing SI Golf’s New Pro Shop, Powered by GlobalGolf

The world’s largest selection of golf products at your fingertips, thanks to our new partnership with GlobalGolf.

GlobalGolf has been leading the golf equipment e-Commerce industry for more than 20 years. Whether you’re looking for new or pre-owned golf clubs, golf apparel, golf shoes, golf bags, accessories and more, you can now find it on the SI Golf “Shop” button as part of a new partnership with SI.com and Morning Read.

In addition to providing every piece of golf gear you need to succeed on the course, GlobalGolf also offers tools and services to shop with confidence and convenience. The equipment is hand-selected by a team of PGA Professionals to ensure that you have everything to improve your game and enjoy the sport.

Building upon the success of its revolutionary UTry® golf club demo program, GlobalGolf launched a suite of innovative services that provide customers with unmatched convenience, value and confidence in their online shopping experience. Let’s take a look:

UTry®: Try before you buy and feel confident about the purchase of your new golf clubs and technology. For 14 days, you can demo golf clubs and golf tech when, where and how you want. If you like it, keep it. If not, send it back with a free shipping label.

TaylorMade SIM2 Max Driver

USelect™: With so much technology in golf these days, how do you know what to buy? Whether you’re looking for golf clubs or golf shoes, GlobalGolf’s USelect™ generates recommendations based on your answers to a brief quiz. Once completed, it will give you golf gear suggestions to fit your game.

UTrade-In™: No need for your golf equipment to collect dust in the garage. Earn the best trade-in value for your golf clubs and tech, and apply that credit to your next purchase. If you’ve had your eye on that new driver, trade in your current one and save.

Cleveland Huntington Beach SOFT 8 Putter

UPerks™: With UPerks™, you can join a golf loyalty program and earn extra points when you buy, trade in or review products. Plus, members receive exclusive deals that are hard to pass up.

UGuard™: GlobalGolf already offers a 30-Day Playability Guarantee on most golf clubs, but UGuard™ covers your golf purchases past the manufacturer’s warranty with a simple, affordable protection plan you can add during checkout.

SI Golf partnered with GlobalGolf because they strive to cover every aspect of your game and provide the confidence and convenience you need to purchase golf equipment online. Your only job is to take your new gear onto the golf course and enjoy yourself, and SI Golf fully supports that mission.

Disclaimer: All selections are independently chosen by our editorial team. If you buy a linked product, Morning Read and SI.com may earn a fee. Pricing may vary.