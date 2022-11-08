The leaves are almost done changing and the temperatures are dropping, which means it’s time to give your golf wardrobe a once over. As you put away the shorts and polos, stock up on new golf styles, like golf pants, sweaters and outerwear, to keep you warm during the last few rounds of the year.

Men’s and women’s styles for fall and winter are more than just functional – they’re fashion-forward pieces you’ll want to work into your everyday wardrobe even when you’re not on the golf course.

New Fall and Winter Golf Apparel for Men

Men’s Golf Shirts and Sweaters

J.Lindeberg Bridge Mono Knitted Crew Sweater

Top golf brands have released an array of men’s shirts designed with performance technology and stylish colors and prints, from long-sleeve shirts and sweaters to new polos that are perfect for layering.

TravisMathew Zinna Golf Polo Shirt

Take the Zinna Shirt from TravisMathew, which has wrinkle resistance that comes in handy if you’re wearing under a quarter zip or sweater. For a modern looking sweater, J. Lindeberg’s Bridge Mono Sweater comes in a few color options, all of which are constructed in warm, sustainable knit materials.

Men’s Golf Pants

Greyson Wainscott Five Pocket Pants

When it comes to golf pants, they must be two things: comfortable and stylish. Nothing could be worse than playing in golf pants that are too tight or restrict your movement. Two great options for stylish and comfortable men’s golf pants come from Greyson and TravisMathew.

Greyson’s new Wainscott Five Pocket Pants not only come with plenty of space for keeping valuables close by, but they’re also built with movement in mind to make sure you can have full range of motion during your golf swing. Available in classic colors, these are your new wardrobe staples.

TravisMathew Open to Close Pants

Pants that will easily integrate themselves into your off the course wardrobe as well as your favorite golf ensembles are the Open to Close Pants by TravisMathew. High quality fabric that’s easy to wash with wrinkle resistance built in, these are great pants for travel or anytime you’re on the go.

Men’s Golf Outerwear

Greyson Tate Zip Pullover

Outerwear doesn’t just keep you warm, it can also add a little extra something to your look. Throw a vest over your golf sweater or layer a quarter zip over your favorite golf polo and you’ve got a fashion-forward look.

Luckily the Techy Terry Zip Vest from RLX Golf is just as focused on performance as it is in style. This vest is perfect for wearing on the golf course, a run or any other outdoor activity when you need to keep your phone, keys, wallet and headphones close at hand thanks to its many pockets, including one on the chest.

RLX Golf Techy Terry Full-Zip Vest

A golf pullover that is also sweat resistant, look no further than Greyson’s Tate Pullover. It comes in a range of warm colors and is specifically designed to wick away moisture.

New Fall and Winter Golf Apparel for Women

Women’s Golf Shirts and Sweaters

J.Lindeberg Celine Knitted V-neck Sweater

Refresh your closet with brand new, long sleeve women’s golf shirts and sweaters. From the solid color basics that will go with any number of outfits to brighter, bolder styles that help you stand out from the rest, FairwayStyles has you covered.

The La Vie en Rose long sleeve shirt from Greyson brings long sleeves to the classic polo look. The fabric is soft, moisture-wicking and has UV protection built in (yes, sun protection is important even in the fall and winter!).

Greyson La Vie en Rose Scarlett Polo

For a bold sweater, J. Lindeberg’s Celine Sweater comes in different color options and gives you a preppy look that pairs nicely with their matching skorts (more on that below) or your favorite pair of golf pants.

Women’s Golf Pants and Skorts

RLX Golf Eagle Pants

Golf pants are an absolute must-have for fall and winter rounds when the air gets cooler and crisper. The RLX Eagle Pants are so comfortable with a flattering fit, you’re going to want a pair in every color. Enjoy free range of motion as well as pockets for all your essentials.

J.Lindeberg River Knitted Skort

Even though fall means the beginning of colder air, a knit skort you can wear with tights or leggings is a great option if you want to switch up your look from pants. The J. Lindeberg River Knitted Skort fits the bill and comes in several color options that match the Celine Sweater for a cute, put-together look.

Women’s Golf Outerwear

Greyson Sequoia Full-zip Jacket

Layering is essential in the colder months because you never know what the weather is going to do. You don’t want to be caught on the 5th hole shivering. With great women’s outerwear options, you won’t have to worry about that again.

A relaxed, comfortable option is the Cloud Fleece Hoodie from RLX Golf. You’ll be pressed to find a hoodie as soft and warm as this one. Perfect for the golf course or even running errands, you won’t want to leave home without it.

RLX Golf Cloud Fleece Hoodie

For a sporty outerwear look, try the Sequoia Zip Jacket from Greyson. Slimming, breathable and moisture-wicking, this full zip jacket offers warmth as well as UV protection.

Enjoy the last few months of golf before winter rolls around, and look fantastic doing it. With brand new additions to your wardrobe, you’ll look and feel great and your game will show it.

