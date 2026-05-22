Si Woo Kim Misses Historic Feat With Bogey on Last, Still Grabs CJ Cup Byron Nelson Lead

Si Woo Kim was so close to making history.

In the second round of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch, the 30-year-old Korean fired an 11-under 60, fumbling a chance at the 16th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history.

“I’ve never thought about 59,” Kim told Golf Channel afterward, “so I just try to make birdie pretty much every hole because every hole is pretty much doable except [the] last hole.

“I [was] just focusing on my game and then I get to the 16th. I was really close to that [birdie] putt and then after that, I was thinking about a little bit of 59.”

Kim shot 6 under on the front and made six birdies on the back, carding seven birdies in eight holes between Nos. 9-15.

After rolling in a 17-footer on the par-3 17th, he needed just a par on the par-4 18th for a 59.

Woo hit his drive straight down the fairway, 200 yards from the hole. However, he then flew his approach over the green, 64 feet from the hole, facing an upward chip, needing to get up and down for par. That attempt stopped 18 feet from the cup and Kim’s par putt bent right of the hole.

So close 💔



Si Woo Kim misses the putt on 18 to card a 59 @cjbyronnelson. pic.twitter.com/EZskxTCGYs — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 22, 2026

It was his lone bogey of the day. And though he missed that par putt, he was second in the field Friday in strokes-gained putting, amassing 3.4 strokes on the greens.

Had his par try on the last went in, it would have been the first 59 on Tour since Jake Knapp at last year’s Cognizant Classic.

Still, if there’s any consolation for Kim, he took a five-stroke lead at 18 under par over Scottie Scheffler, Kensei Hirata and Sungjae Im and Wyndham Clark.

Should Kim convert his 36-hole lead, it’ll be his first win since the 2023 Sony Open and his fifth on Tour.

“The next two days still, I got to shoot low,” Kim said, “because everyone … can shoot 59 or 60. I’m trying my best and then just play my golf and we’ll see.”

If that happens, he’ll likely be O.K. making bogey on the last Friday.

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