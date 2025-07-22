Spain to Host Ryder Cup in 2031
Spain will get its second Ryder Cup, becoming the first continental Europe nation to host the biennial golf match more than once, when it is played at the Stadium Course at Camiral in Costa Brava, which is near Barcelona.
Ryder Cup Europe made the announcement on Tuesday. The last Ryder Cup in Spain was played at Valderrama in 1997, where the late Seve Ballesteros captained the European side to a 14 ½ to 13 ½ victory over the Americans in what was Tiger Woods’ first Ryder Cup.
The matches will be played this September at Bethpage Black on Long Island and will go to Adore Manor in Ireland in 2027. Hazetline National, site of a U.S. victory in 2016, will host in 2029.
"Today's announcement not only recognizes Camiral as one of Europe's leading venues, but also the considerable contribution Spanish golf has made to the proud history of the Ryder Cup," said Guy Kinnings, chief executive of the the DP World Tour and the European Tour Group. "The Ryder Cup has grown significantly since Spain last hosted it in 1997. It is one of the world's leading sporting events, which brings significant economic benefits and global exposure to a host region and country, so we could not be happier to be taking it to Costa Brava and Barcelona for the first time, and to Spain for the second time.”
The Ryder Cup is a huge boon to the DP World Tour’s bottom line as venues pay significant sums for the ability to host and expose the region and golf course. The tour typically funds its operation in four year period boosted by the revenue from a home Ryder Cup as well as the ones played in America.
Since its inception in 1927, the Ryder Cup was mostly played in Great Britain & Ireland as that is what made up the team the Americans faced until it was expanded to include all of Europe in 1979. The Spain Ryder Cup in 1997 was the first time it was played in Continental Europe.
Over the years, it has been played 15 times in England, twice in Scotland, with France and Italy getting recent competitions.