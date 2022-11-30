6 Can’t Miss Gifts for Golfers

Golf can be hard but choosing a gift for your favorite golfer doesn’t have to be. These holiday gifts are trendsetters in 2022.

MEZZ.1 Max Putter from L.A.B. Golf

How many more putts would you make if your putter stayed square by itself? That’s not a fantasy. That’s L.A.B. Golf, whose “anti-twist” putters are the hottest new thing on tour.

Its new MEZZ.1 MAX makes a strong case for being the easiest-to-use putter in the world. With or without its industry-leading custom options, it’s the best gift ever.

The Prism Rangefinder

The Prism rangefinder is a must have golf gift this year! Not only does it come in six beautiful colors, but it has all the features you need in a rangefinder and more! Slope, a built-in magnet, vibration technology, tour level accuracy, and best of all it's USB-C charged, where one charge lasts over 60 rounds! Huge Holiday Special for $179.99!

Use code HOLIDAY150 to save $150.

Dewars's 12-Year-Old Blended Scotch Whisky

The all-new Dewar’s 12 Year Old is double-aged and finished in premium first fill bourbon casks to be richer, smoother and more balanced. Created by award-winning Master Blender Stephanie Macleod, this 12 year old scotch whisky is definitely worth gifting to someone special this holiday season.

Vessel Golf Bag Collection

Elevate your carrying experience with VESSEL’s collection of premium stand bags. Each crafted from top-end materials such as tour-grade synthetic leather, antimicrobial lining & soft velour to protect your clubs & valuables. VESSEL’s patented Self-Adjusting Double Strap & Rotator Base offer superior comfort & unmatched stability. Explore the collection to find your next favorite golf bag.

OnCore Premium Golf Balls

Give the gift of lower scores this holiday season with OnCore Golf! Choose from four different perimeter-weighted balls with compressions ranging from 55 to 95. There’s an option for every level of player, from beginner to professional, plus apparel, gear and more. Visit www.oncoregolf.com and enjoy free shipping on orders over $100.

On the Green Scorebook - Leather

The essential record for golfers of all skill levels. This compact scorebook records up to 56 rounds and notes on your play. Fits neatly in a pocket or golf bag. An ideal gift for any golfer.