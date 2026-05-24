Teenage Phenom Blades Brown Earns Boosted Status at CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Blades Brown, a 19-year-old former phenom, is creating his own unique path.

After being a top-ranked junior player in the country and the third player, along with Tiger Woods and Bobby Clampett, to claim medalist honors at both the U.S. Amateur and U.S. Junior Amateur, he turned pro at age 17. That meant he was bypassing a college career, saying he was instead “going to school on the PGA Tour.”

Now, his dreams are becoming a reality.

Needing to finish 21st or better at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Brown fired a final-round 67 to place T14 and secure Special Temporary Membership on the PGA Tour.

That means he can accept unlimited sponsor exemptions through the rest of the year while holding a spot in a conditional category on the season’s Tour priority ranking.

However, on the Korn Ferry Tour, Brown was already on pace to earn Tour membership for next season, as he’s currently ninth in the KFT’s season-long standings, with the top 20 graduating to the top circuit after this season.

🗣️ "I know my route to the PGA TOUR is a very uncommon route ... It's been pretty cool, and I'm really happy with the decision I made to turn pro."



Big things ahead for 19-year-old Blades Brown. pic.twitter.com/liVlp2Kwl8 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 24, 2026

He still plans to play on the KFT this year, although he can jump between the two tours.

“Good golf takes care of everything,” Brown said Sunday at the Byron Nelson. “The Korn Ferry Tour is awesome. For me, what it’s done for me is it’s provided me a pathway to the PGA Tour.”

Brown has already had success against the world’s best. In six Tour starts this season, he has a solo third, a T9 and played in the final pairing with Scottie Scheffler on Sunday at the American Express after shooting a second-round 60; however, he finished T18 with a final-round 74.

And with a taste of Tour life, he’s learned how challenging it is.

“The cool thing that I think [playing on Tour] has done is it’s taught me to go low,” Brown said. “I can’t thank the Korn Ferry Tour enough for teaching me those valuable lessons because everybody out on the PGA Tour, they can go low. Look at [Byron Nelson winner] Wyndham [Clark], look at Scottie, look at Si Woo [Kim]. 28 under, 27 under is not a joke. Without the Korn Ferry Tour, I would not have had that strength.”

Regardless of where he’s playing, being on the top tour in the world has always been a lifelong goal of Brown, a Tennessean whose mother is Rhonda Blades Brown, the first pick in the 1998 WNBA draft. She and his father have guided him to this moment.

“I know my route to the PGA Tour is a very uncommon route,” Brown said. “It’s mainly because of my parents. They’ve been my biggest supporters. They’ve sacrificed so much, especially my dad. He’s been—I think he's missed about two events in my entire life, and he believed in me whenever I didn't believe in myself. It’s been pretty cool.”

Now, with status on Tour, it appears this is just the beginning for Brown. And he has no regrets about his journey thus far.

“It’s been pretty cool,” he said, “and I’m really happy with the decision I made to turn pro.”

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