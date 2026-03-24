Tiger Woods Is Playing Tuesday Night in TGL Finale

The first round of the Masters is 16 days away and Tiger Woods has yet to say for sure if he will play in the year’s first major championship.

But he is returning to a form of competitive golf—albeit for one day—on the final night of the TGL season, where he will take part in the indoor golf on Tuesday for his Jupiter Links team against Los Angeles. The match is at 7 p.m ET on ESPN.

Woods, the 15-time major champion who had disk replacement surgery in October, has not competed in any of the TGL matches that began in late December. He’s been present for his Jupiter team which made it to the finals but lost the first of a two-out-of-three series on Monday night.

He will replace Kevin Kisner and team with Tom Kim and Max Homa against a team that has Justin Rose, Tommy Fleetwood and Sahith Theegala.

The lineup change was announced Monday night after Jupiter’s 6–5 defeat.

The Jupiter Links team needs to win in order to force another match immediately following.

Woods, a five-time Masters champion, has not played competitive golf since missing the cut at the 2024 British Open.

He had a back procedure later that year meant to alleviate disk impingement but while gearing up for a spring comeback ruptured his Achilles and had surgery, keeping him out for the entire 2025 season. Then he had the disk replacement surgery in October, believed to be his seventh back surgery dating to 2014, for which he has said the recovery has been slow.

Woods, 50, is listed in the Masters field and is not required to do any more but show up or withdraw. If he does not play, there is no alternate list. He has made 26 starts at the Masters dating to his 1995 debut and has made 24 consecutive cuts, a Masters record.

TGL is a long way removed from walking the hills of Augusta National. In the team competition, he will likely hit no more than a dozen full shots.

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