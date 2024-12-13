Tour Pro Makes Case For LIV Golfers at Big PGA Tour Events
While speaking on his Sirius XM radio show, PGA Tour veteran Lucas Glover shared his belief that the PGA Tour "needs" LIV golfers back in the fold.
“If you’re going to put a top-end event, there’s some top-end, huge talent playing LIV," Glover said.
“If we’re going to have a for-profit money-making organization, then we’re going to need those guys, and golf needs them too. If that’s unification, if that’s playing head-to-head, whatever they come up with, the best players in the world need to be playing.”
The 45-year-old has also been outspoken against the shrinking of the field sizes on the PGA Tour, both in signature events and in future events beginning in 2026.
“It should be a fuller field if you’re putting up $22 to $25 million for one of these events, or maybe even more, who knows, but limiting the fans and limiting the TV audience to 70 to 80 players, it really limits the storylines,” the former U.S. Open champion added.
“It limits the drama. It limits the overall competition, in my opinion, because the more bodies, the more golfers, the more competition. That’s just common sense. And on top of that, you take it one more level. It’s better for the fans on site, because then you get golf all day.”
Back in November, Glover blasted what he called the "cool kid meetings", with the PGA Tour policy board.
"It's terrible," Glover told Golfweek. "And then hiding behind pace of play, I think challenges our intelligence. They think we're stupid."
The proposal Glover is referencing would reduce full-field events from156 players to 144. Full-field events on one course before daylight saving time would shrink from 132 players to 120.