Ernie Els’s Newest Design to Open This Summer in Los Cabos, Mexico

The Big Easy has some big design news south of the border. Ernie Els, possessor of 79 tournament titles, including four major championships, is renowned for his famously smooth swing and amiable disposition. However, over the past couple decades, he has quietly put together a stellar collection of golf course designs across the globe. His latest creation will make waves in a matter of months—Oleada Golf Links, set adjacent to the rolling Pacific surf in Los Cabos, Mexico.

Els’s first design in Mexico is carved into windswept dunes and sandy ridges of the Baja California Peninsula, along a one-mile stretch of beach sitting 15 minutes north of downtown Cabo San Lucas. Expected to stretch more than 7,300 yards and play to a par-72, Oleada benefits because Els insisted that the land be the star.

“Our goal at Oleada will be to build a core golf course that harmonizes with nature,” said Els at the onset of the project. “We envision a compact design that drapes naturally on the land, steps lightly on nature’s toes and functions as an environmental steward of the site’s indigenous flora and fauna. With its rolling dunes, elevation changes and majestic desert-meets-ocean setting, I believe we can produce a versatile test that will rank among the best and most beautiful courses we’ve ever built.”

Els, a two-time winner of the British Open, has a special fondness for links courses and a deep knowledge of how seaside breezes dictate shot values and strategy. Courses he has created around the world include Albany in the Bahamas, venue of the Tiger Woods-hosted Hero World Challenge, the Els Club Dubai and the Els Club Desaru Coast in Malaysia—all reflecting a design philosophy that emphasizes thoughtful strategic options, shotmaking with varied trajectories and compelling ground game opportunities. Short rough and short grass around the greens, with heightened reliance on contouring, defines a typical Els-designed course.

Ernie Els's typical contouring and short rough on display at the 6th hole at Oleada Golf Links. | Harris-Kalinka

“Because the native contours and dune formations are so good, very little earthmoving was required to build the course,” Els said. “Shaping was minimalistic. Man cannot improve on what Mother Nature has created over the eons. The golf course that we’ve created at Oleada will be here long after I’m gone. That means something and it makes me feel very proud.”

On tap at Oleada Golf Links are elevated comfort stations, a world-class practice facility, a statement clubhouse and dedicated golf concierge services. The course anchors Oleada Los Cabos, a new 860-acre oceanfront community in development that will feature some of the most recognized names in design, including luxury residences by AD100 architect Victor Legorreta, together with outdoor fitness, miles of nature trails and a nursery, orchard and garden. The Pacific Villa residences, currently offered in Oasis and Horizonte floorplans, start at $2.9 million. Two five-star resorts are on the way: Grand Hyatt Los Cabos, slated for a late 2026 debut and Conrad Los Cabos, expected to open in 2027.

Ownership benefits for residents include priority tee times, exclusive events and personalized services. The course will be open for public play, at least in the early going. Preview rounds—which feature an all-inclusive food and beverage experience—begin in July, with a grand opening scheduled for mid-November.

