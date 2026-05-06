Luxury Golf Developer Cabot Announces Its First Resort Combining Two Outdoor Passions

In recent years, luxury resort developer Cabot has seen its portfolio expand around the world with jaw-dropping golf destinations.

But there can be a limit to the adventure at some places. At Cabot Cape Breton in Nova Scotia, Canada, and Lofoten Links in Norway, there is no golf to be played in the winter months when Mother Nature shows her colder side. Then, you wait for spring.

That won’t be the case at Cabot Revelstoke , the Canadian company’s newest property. The development in British Columbia is a four-season mountain destination where the skis can be broken out after the golf season is over. Limited preview play on the golf course will begin in fall 2026 with the Cabot Revelstoke Mountain Lodge opening in early 2027.

Cabot Revelstoke's golf course will open for limited play this fall. | Courtesy of Cabot

“Cabot Revelstoke is poised to become a basecamp for year-round mountain adventure and connection in one of the world’s most breathtaking settings,” said Ben Cowan-Dewar, CEO and co-founder of Cabot. “The scale and beauty of the legendary destination make this one of the most captivating projects we have ever undertaken and an ideal location for Cabot’s first mountain golf and ski experience.”

The town of Revelstoke is about a six-hour drive northeast from Vancouver and is known as the “heli-skiing capital of the world,” set against the Monashee and Selkirk mountain ranges. Deep snow and unique terrain greet visitors in the winter and expert skiers can find all the action they want with North America’s largest vertical drop (5,620 feet) and its longest ski trail (9.5 miles)

The mountain ranges around Revelstoke feature the largest vertical drop in North America. | Courtesy of Cabot

When golf season takes over, the Cabot Revelstoke course will dazzle from its perch high atop the Columbia River valley, with views of the river and surrounding peaks. Players of all abilities will find generous fairways, large greens and bold bunkering on holes set alongside dramatic cliffs, meandering creeks and natural landforms. The course, designed by Alberta native Rod Whitman of Whitman, Axland & Cutten, is certified by Audubon International’s Platinum Signature Sanctuary program.

In addition to the main 18-hole course, a par-3 short course named The Railyard (for the town’s railway heritage) will soon begin construction.

The Cabot Revelstoke Mountain Lodge will have 155 rooms for guests taking in the golf or skiing and its amenities will include spa and wellness facilities, an event venue and a modern steakhouse and bar.

For more information, visit Cabot.com/Revelstoke.

More Golf from Sports Illustrated