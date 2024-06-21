Here's What Each Player Will Bank This Week at Travelers Championship
The PGA returns this week straight off the U.S. Open with another signature event, this time the annual Connecticut stop at the Travelers Championship. It's a big-money event on Tour, with a $20 million purse up for grabs and $3.6 million to the winner.
Scottie Scheffler enters fresh off a disappointing U.S. Open but still very much the No. 1 player in the world and runaway favorite for player of the year. Xander Schauffele, who won the PGA Championship last month, is also in the field. Keegan Bradley is the defending champion.
Here's the full breakdown of payouts for the 2024 Travelers Championship.
2024 Travelers Championship final payouts
Win: $3,600,000
2: $2,160,000
3: $1,360,000
4: $960,000
5: $800,000
6: $720,000
7: $670,000
8: $620,000
9: $580,000
10: $540,000
11: $500,000
12: $460,000
13: $420,000
14: $380,000
15: $360,000
16: $340,000
17: $320,000
18: $300,000
19: $280,000
20: $260,000
21: $240,500
22: $223,500
23: $207,500
24: $191,500
25: $175,500
26: $159,500
27: $153,000
28: $147,000
29: $141,000
30: $135,000
31: $129,000
32: $123,000
33: $117,000
34: $112,000
35: $107,000
36: $102,000
37: $97,000
38: $93,000
39: $89,000
40: $85,000
41: $81,000
42: $77,000
43: $73,000
44: $69,000
45: $65,000
46: $61,000
47: $57,000
48: $53,500
49: $51,000
50: $50,000
51: $49,000
52: $48,000
53: $47,000
54: $46,500
55: $46,000
56: $45,500
57: $45,000
58: $44,500
59: $44,000
60: $43,500
61: $43,000
62: $42,500
63: $42,000
64: $41,500
65: $41,000
66: $40,500
67: $40,000
68: $39,500
69: $39,000
70: $38,500
71: $38,000