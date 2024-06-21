SI

Here's What Each Player Will Bank This Week at Travelers Championship

The Travelers is a PGA Tour signature event with a $20 million for its limited field. Here's the full prize money breakdown.

Jeff Ritter

Scottie Scheffler headlines the field at the Travelers this week.
Scottie Scheffler headlines the field at the Travelers this week. / Katie Goodale-USA TODAY Sports

The PGA returns this week straight off the U.S. Open with another signature event, this time the annual Connecticut stop at the Travelers Championship. It's a big-money event on Tour, with a $20 million purse up for grabs and $3.6 million to the winner.

Scottie Scheffler enters fresh off a disappointing U.S. Open but still very much the No. 1 player in the world and runaway favorite for player of the year. Xander Schauffele, who won the PGA Championship last month, is also in the field. Keegan Bradley is the defending champion.

Here's the full breakdown of payouts for the 2024 Travelers Championship.

2024 Travelers Championship final payouts

Win: $3,600,000

2: $2,160,000

3: $1,360,000

4: $960,000

5: $800,000

6: $720,000

7: $670,000

8: $620,000

9: $580,000

10: $540,000

11: $500,000

12: $460,000

13: $420,000

14: $380,000

15: $360,000

16: $340,000

17: $320,000

18: $300,000

19: $280,000

20: $260,000

21: $240,500

22: $223,500

23: $207,500

24: $191,500

25: $175,500

26: $159,500

27: $153,000

28: $147,000

29: $141,000

30: $135,000

31: $129,000

32: $123,000

33: $117,000

34: $112,000

35: $107,000

36: $102,000

37: $97,000

38: $93,000

39: $89,000

40: $85,000

41: $81,000

42: $77,000

43: $73,000

44: $69,000

45: $65,000

46: $61,000

47: $57,000

48: $53,500

49: $51,000

50: $50,000

51: $49,000

52: $48,000

53: $47,000

54: $46,500

55: $46,000

56: $45,500

57: $45,000

58: $44,500

59: $44,000

60: $43,500

61: $43,000

62: $42,500

63: $42,000

64: $41,500

65: $41,000

66: $40,500

67: $40,000

68: $39,500

69: $39,000

70: $38,500

71: $38,000

Published
Jeff Ritter

JEFF RITTER

Jeff Ritter is the Managing Director of SI Golf. He spent more than a decade at Sports Illustrated and Golf Magazine, and in 2020 joined Morning Read to help spark its growth and eventual acquisition by Sports Illustrated in 2022. He's a member of the Golf Writers' Association of America (GWAA) and has covered more than 25 major championships. He helped launch SI Golf Plus Digital, Golf Magazine’s first original, weekly e-magazine, and served as its top editor. He also launched Golf's “Films” division, the magazine’s first long-form video storytelling franchise, and his debut documentary received an Edward R. Murrow Award for sports reporting. His writing has earned first-place awards from the Society of American Travel Writers, the MIN Magazine Awards, and the Golf Writers Association of America, among others. He received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan and a master’s from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University. A native Michigander, he remains a diehard Wolverine fan and will defend Jim Harbaugh until the bitter end.

Home/Golf