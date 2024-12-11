The Ultimate Holiday Golf Gift Guide of 2024
Golfers know that their second Christmas comes during the Masters in April. It's the official start of the golf season, bridging the gap between winter's cold darkness and spring's sunny promise of new beginnings.
I'll admit it—I've called in sick to work just to watch the Masters all day. And yeah, that week really does feel like Christmas.
But you know what else feels like Christmas to us golfers? The actual holiday itself! Even though our clubs are gathering dust in some dark corner of the garage for a few more months, we're still obsessing over our favorite game. We're plotting with our golfing Santa, hoping he'll leave that perfect golf gift under the tree on Christmas morning.
I've been thinking about what golfers really want this Christmas, so I put together a complete list of the best golf gifts.
If you're scratching your head about what to get your favorite golfer this Christmas, stick around.
MagnetOwl Magnetic Golf Towel Clip
Keeping your clubs and balls clean during your round to play your best golf, the MagnetOwl is a game-changing accessory combining a regular golf towel with a handy removable magnet. You’ll love how the MagnetOwl attaches to your clubs, cart or any metal surface, making it easy to take anywhere. Your towel and marker will always be within reach, whether you're on the fairway or by the green. Every MagnetOwl has everything you need—a removable magnet, putter pin, tee bag and a two-sided ball marker. It’s a practical solution that'll make your time on the course more convenient. Want to use a different towel or do you need to wash your current one? No problem! You can swap out towels in seconds. The MagnetOwl works great with any towel type—cotton, nylon, polyester, or microfiber. Looking for the perfect stocking stuffer? The MagnetOwl magnetic golf towel is a fantastic choice to change how you handle your gear on the course. (Ed. note: the author of this article is the founder of MagnetOwl) MagnetOwl Magnetic Golf Towel Clip
Alphard Club Booster V2 Golf Cart
Experience the future of golf cart technology with the Alphard Club Booster V2—the most advanced and versatile golf cart on the market today. Its powerful lithium-ion battery provides an impressive 36-hole range on a single charge, ensuring you never run out of power during your game. Elevate your golf experience and save time on the course with the Club Booster V2’s effortless maneuverability and compact design. With the holidays fast approaching, don’t miss your chance to revolutionize the golf game of your loved ones. Alphard Club Booster V2 Golf Cart
You’ll turn heads on and off the course with the Eastside Golf Intarsia Swingman Crewneck Sweater. Its premium fleece and intarsia knit details don't just keep you warm—they let you swing freely while making a bold statement with the iconic Swingman logo. This exclusive design is selling out fast, and the holidays are approaching. Want to give someone special a gift they’ll love? This elevated piece of golf style will be their go-to for seasons to come. Don't wait too long, though—grab your Swingman Crewneck before it’s gone. Eastside Golf Intarsia Swingman Crewneck Sweater
FORESiGHT Sports Sim-in-a-Box
You'll love giving the gift of game-changing performance this holiday with the FORESiGHT Sports Eagle Plus Sim-in-a-Box Package. It’s got everything you need for your GCQuad launch monitor—a sleek portable device that tracks your swings with amazing accuracy, whether you’re playing inside or out. The package includes a custom frame, impact screen, projector, turf strip, hitting mat, computer cart and a powerful gaming PC that's optimized for super-smooth golf simulation. It’s even pre-loaded with FSX 2020, 15 awesome golf courses and the fun Fairgrounds game collection. Turn your home into the ultimate golf simulator and start playing like a pro this holiday season. FORESiGHT Sports Sim-in-a-Box
Garmin Approach R50 Launch Monitor
Prepare for a game-changer—the world's first all-in-one golf launch monitor and simulator to transform your practice and play. The Garmin Approach R50 features a cutting-edge three-camera system paired with a gorgeous 10-inch touchscreen, giving you spot-on accuracy for more than 15 ball and club measurements. You can play virtual rounds on over 43,000 courses without hooking up any extra devices. Since holiday stock is limited, and we’re expecting units to be hard to find until 2025, you won’t want to wait. Garmin Approach R50 Launch Monitor
Greyson x Saucony Shadow 5000 Golf Shoes
The Greyson x Saucony Shadow 5000 launched Dec. 9 and should fly off shelves as we get closer to the holidays. It’s a perfect mix of athletic performance and high-end style that breathes new life into a classic sneaker. The rich suede and mesh upper, plus an ultra-soft collar and eye-catching details, make this shoe stand out. You’ll love how it transitions from workouts to casual wear without missing a beat. Thanks to its shock-absorbing EVA midsole and XT-600 triangular lug outsole, you’re getting the best of both worlds—Saucony's tech expertise and Greyson's premium craftsmanship. Whether you’re running errands or hitting the gym, these shoes look great and feel amazing. Greyson x Saucony Shadow 5000 Golf Shoes
Johnnie-O Momentum Pants
Experience the ultimate in comfort and performance with Johnnie-O Momentum Pants. These innovative pants embrace your full range of motion while keeping you cool and dry, thanks to their lightweight, soft-stretch knit fabric made from 79% polyester and 21% elastane. With the holidays fast approaching, now is the perfect time to upgrade your wardrobe or surprise a loved one with the gift of unparalleled style and functionality. Give the gift of all-day comfort and versatility and elevate your everyday look or make someone’s holiday extra special. Johnnie O Momentum Pant
L.A.B. DF3 Custom Putter
L.A.B. putters have proven to be some of the most technologically advanced putters in the game. These putters utilize Lie Angle Balance technology to fit a golfer’s physical specifications perfectly. They offer several head profiles to help golfers start the ball online and hole more putts. If you’re feeling incredibly generous, a fitting for a L.A.B. putter will leave the golfer you care about most speechless. L.A.B. DF3 Custom Putter
Rapsodo MLM2PRO Launch Monitor
Rapsodo was the first launch monitor I ever owned, and I’ve loved every one they’ve produced since. The MLM2Pro measures all the key data points golfers need to understand their game. Additional features include Shot Trace technology, slow-motion video replay, shot data storage and hit dispersion charts by club. There’s no going wrong with the Rapsodo MLM2Pro launch monitor for the price you pay. Rapsodo MLM2PRO Launch Monitor
SuperStroke Marvel Spiderman Putter Grip
SuperStroke has paved the way for putter grips to be made. Since they came to the market, their oversized, squared-off grips have helped golfers make more putts. Their all-new Marvel collection is one of the most extraordinary grips I have ever seen. It incorporates uniform lower-hand profiling to help golfers maintain light grip pressure for a stroke that’s smooth and repeatable. The grip’s advanced surface material gives golfers acute feedback and responsiveness, and Advanced Spyne technology makes it easy for them to take the proper grip every time. Any golfer will be happy making more putts. The SuperStroke Marvel putter grip will make that happen. SuperStroke Marvel Spiderman Putter Grip
TaylorMade FlexTech Stand Bag
You'll love the TaylorMade FlexTech Stand Bag—the most versatile golf bag you can get today. The unique FlexTech stand system and straps adjust to your body, making it comfortable to carry. Don’t worry about your clubs getting tangled—the 5-way top with crush-resistant design keeps everything organized, even when carrying a complete set. With nine well-planned pockets, including a waterproof spot for your valuables, this premium bag has everything you need. But heads up—these bags won’t stick around long with the upcoming holidays. If you’re looking for the perfect gift for a golfer who wants both style and function on the course, the FlexTech Stand Bag is it. TaylorMade FlexTech Stand Bag
Topgolf Gift Card
Give the ultimate entertainment experience that's revolutionizing how people have fun together. The Topgolf Gift Card unlocks access to climate-controlled hitting bays, cutting-edge ball-tracking technology and chef-inspired dining for an unforgettable social gaming adventure. With the holidays just around the corner and venues booking up fast, now is the perfect time to secure this crowd-pleasing gift. Treat your loved ones to hours of competitive fun and lasting memories—grab a Topgolf Gift Card today and be the hero of holiday gift-giving. Topgolf Gift Card
Titleist Pro V1x Holiday Gift Box
Give someone special the ultimate golf gift with Titleist's Pro V1x Holiday Gift Box—the #1 ball pros trust worldwide. You'll love how the Pro V1x’s high gradient dual-core and soft urethane cover lets you blast it off the tee while maintaining that crucial Drop-and-Stop control near the green. These two dozen premium balls wrapped in a festive box won't last long—they will only be available until Dec. 31 or until they run out. Make the golfer in your life smile this holiday season with a pro-level performance in a beautiful holiday package. Titleist Pro V1x Holiday Gift Box
Wilson Golf Magnolia Golf Club Set
Transform your golf game, or that of a loved one, with the perfect beginner-friendly set that’s making waves in women’s golf. The Wilson Magnolia set helps you play better from day one with its easy-to-hit clubs—from the forgiving high-loft driver to the confidence-boosting hybrids and irons. It all comes in a sleek blue cart bag you’ll love showing off on the course. At under $500, this 11-piece set is a holiday steal that won't stick around long. Wilson Golf Magnolia Golf Club Set
Final Thoughts on the Best Golf Christmas Gifts for 2024
Shopping for golfers is a double-edged sword. It’s easy because there’s an endless selection of gifts, but it’s tough to guess what your golfer will actually like and use.
Don't worry, it’s not as complicated as it seems. Our 2024 Christmas Golf Buying Guide will point you in the right direction. Happy holidays.