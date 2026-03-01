USGA Honors Tiger Woods By Naming Two Prestigious Awards After Him

The USGA is naming two of its most prestigious honors after Tiger Woods.

It was announced Saturday that the U.S. Amateur medal and U.S. Junior Amateur trophy will now be known as the Tiger Woods Medal and Tiger Woods Trophy.

“Tiger Woods redefined what was possible in amateur golf,” Mike Whan, the USGA CEO, said in a statement. “His achievements as a junior and amateur didn’t just set records—they set a new standard of excellence. Naming our U.S. Amateur Medal and U.S. Junior Amateur Trophy in his honor ensures that every future champion is forever connected to a legacy that helped shape the modern game.”

And Woods is incredibly grateful for the distinction.

“The USGA and its championships have played an enormous role in my life,” Woods said in a statement. “The U.S. Junior Amateur and U.S. Amateur were defining moments in my development, both as a golfer and as a person. To be recognized in this way is incredibly humbling, and I hope it inspires young players to chase their dreams and appreciate the history and values of the game.”

Introducing the Tiger Woods Medal and Trophy 🥇🏆



Beginning this summer, champions of the U.S. Amateur and U.S. Junior Amateur will earn these newly-named awards. pic.twitter.com/Y2knmarqnS — USGA (@USGA) February 28, 2026

The 15-time major champion won three straight U.S. Junior Amateurs from 1991 to 1993. After that, he claimed the U.S. Amateur three consecutive times, from 1994 to 1996. He is the only player to three-peat in both of those prestigious championships.

With three U.S. Open titles under his belt (2000, 2002 and 2008), Woods has nine total USGA championship wins, tied with Bobby Jones for the most all-time.

Perhaps, now that Woods is eligible for the senior tour after turning 50 years old in December, he’ll compete in future U.S. Senior Opens and attempt to break that record.

The 2026 U.S. Amateur will be played at Merion Golf Club, just outside of Philadelphia, and the U.S. Junior is set to take place at Saucon Valley Country Club in Bethlehem, Pa.