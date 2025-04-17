This Luxury Golf Bag Company Is Having a Rare Sale on Its Top Products
Get the best price on Vessel Golf Bags with up to $100 off (See the Full List)
For more than a decade, Vessel’s loyal community has been at the heart of the company’s journey. Supporting every step, carrying the brand’s bags and shaping its story.
As Vessel approaches its 13th anniversary, it’s doing something new: Before prices increase due to economic changes, Vessel is opening its vault in a gesture that goes beyond a typical sale. It's a heartfelt “thank you.”
Year 13, a number some consider unlucky, has sparked a significant sale, with up to $100 off select Vessel gear from now through April 20, 2025. This special offer won’t last long, so now is the perfect time to shop.
Vessel Player V Pro Stand Golf Bag
Regular Retail Price - $469 | Anniversary Sale Price - $369
The Player V Pro Stand Golf Bag is the ultimate carry bag, the perfect blend of luxury and performance for golfers who won’t settle for less. The patented Rotator Base and Equilibrium Double Strap make this bag incredibly stable and balanced. Whether you prefer the 7-way or 14-way top option, the velour-lined dividers keep your clubs safe and organized. The carbon fiber legs are rugged but lightweight. It’s packed with cool features like magnetic pockets, an insulated cooler space and weather-resistant materials to make every round just a little bit better.
Vessel Lux Pro Cart Golf Bag
Regular Retail Price - $479 | Anniversary Sale Price - $379
Want the ultimate golf cart bag? Look no further than the Vessel Lux Pro Cart. It’s perfect for golfers who want both luxury and performance. You’ll love choosing between the 15-way or 7-way top options, which come with full-length dividers, plus a special putter well. It’s been designed with golfers in mind—the forward-facing and dual-side pockets make grabbing gear extremely easy. There’s even a magnetic rangefinder pocket. Need to stay cool during your round? The insulated cooler pocket and dual bottle sleeves will keep your drinks cold from start to finish. Built tough with tour-grade synthetic leather and water-resistant zippers, this bag can handle whatever weather comes your way.
Vessel Player V Stand Golf Bag
Regular Retail Price - $429 | Anniversary Sale Price - $329
Experience the ultimate in carry-bag innovation with the Vessel Player V Stand Golf Bag. Engineered for maximum balance and stability, its patented Equilibrium Double Strap and Rotator Base ensure effortless carrying and club access on any terrain. We love the Player V for its thoughtful organization: from a hidden valuables pocket with antimicrobial lining to dual insulated bottle sleeves and a magnetic rangefinder pocket, every detail is designed for convenience and luxury. Premium tour-grade synthetic leather, carbon fiber legs and velour-lined dividers protect your gear while looking great.
Vessel Lux Cart Golf Bag
Regular Retail Price - $419 | Anniversary Sale Price - $319
The Vessel Lux Cart Golf Bag has been crafted for those who demand both style and performance. This premium cart bag stands out with its tour-grade synthetic leather, genuine leather touchpoints and chrome finishes, delivering unmatched durability and elegance. We love its innovative magnetic, microfiber-lined pocket pod that snaps over the cart strap, giving you effortless access to essentials. The dedicated putter well and microfiber-lined dividers ensure your clubs are always game-ready and shielded from damage. With antimicrobial-lined personal pockets, a lockable valuables pocket and a large cooler-lined compartment, your gear and refreshments stay protected, organized and ready for a full day on the course.
VLS Lux Stand Golf Bag
Regular Retail Price - $380 | Anniversary Sale Price - $309
Looking for the perfect mix of luxury and performance? The Vessel VLS Lux Stand Golf Bag delivers. It’s where premium craftsmanship meets modern design, featuring lightweight carbon fiber legs and a unique Rotator Stand System that will keep your bag stable anywhere. You'll love the four-point adjustable EQ2 Double Strap and built-in quilted hip pad—they’re incredibly comfortable for those long days on the course without looking bulky. The bag has six well-placed pockets, including a magnetic cooler-sleeve for a water bottle and a soft velour pocket to protect valuables. With its tour-grade synthetic leather, real leather details, and sturdy YKK metal zippers, this bag doesn’t just work great—it looks stunning too.
