Xander Schauffele Is Back at Bay Hill, With an Eye on Bigger Prizes
ORLANDO — More than two months have passed since Xander Schauffele last played in a golf tournament, and he admitted Wednesday that the Bay Hill Club is probably not the ideal place to come back.
The difficulty of the course, particularly the rough, are potential problems for Schauffele and the right side of his rib cage, which caused enough discomfort for him to shut it down shortly after the season-opening Sentry event in Hawaii.
“One of the first things I did yesterday when I played, teed off on 10 and hit the fairway, and then first thing I did was throw a ball in the rough and take a wipe at it,” said Schauffele, the two-time major winner. “I was telling (his caddie) Austin (Kaiser), If this doesn’t go well then I’m going to get in my car and drive back to Jupiter.
“So, yeah, I mean, is there concern? I’m not really too concerned right now, to be honest. I feel like I’ve been pretty conservative with everything. Hopefully that pays off. If things go south, I won’t be scared to back off, just because it’s what’s down the road is more important.”
Schauffele tied for 30th at the limited-field Sentry but said he started to feel some discomfort in his rib cage area before Christmas.
Without his trainer at home he tried to work through it and figured everything would be fine starting the year in Hawaii. But it didn’t get better and after competing in the first TGL competition in early January, Schauffele shut it down, withdrawing from the American Express Championship.
Schaufffele said the injury was described as an intercostal strain with a small tear in the cartilage.
He missed at least four tournaments he would have played over the past two months and finds himself scurrying to get in form with the Masters looming next month.
“I would be lying if I said I was in the most comfortable position ever,” said Schauffele, who slipped from second to Scottie Scheffler in the Official World Golf ranking to third behind Rory McIlroy. “I’ve been practicing mentally to convince myself that I’m still in some crazy good form. Trying to use that sort of low expectation with serious focus to try and get the most out of what you’re doing. Just think about all the greats that have had to take some time off and came back and played really well.
“I think Scottie came back and he wasn’t close to winning, but played pretty decent and put himself back in the mix, so I don't see why I can’t do that.”
Schauffele was referring to Scheffler, who missed two tournaments due to a Christmas hand injury and returned to post two top 10s in three starts.
Three weeks ago, Schauffele felt it was too soon to return to the Genesis Invitational, which was played in his hometown of San Diego. He tried to play the week prior and still had issues, causing him to wait.
So far, Wednesday’s pro-am was just his second 18-hole round including one last week. He knows he’s got potentially four more ahead of him.
“This is as good as it’s going to get,” he said.
Schauffele has never fared particularly well at Bay Hill, his best finish a tie for 24th in 2020. He tied for 25th last year.
But he needed to return somewhere. Next week is the Players Championship and next month is the first major since he won the most recent one last summer at Royal Troon.
“I feel if you’re trying to win a major you got to get yourself into the best mental place possible,” he said. “So whether it’s you play your way into it, or your game is really sharp and you feel like you’ve been practicing really well, there’s a few ways to do it. I’ve never won the Masters, so technically I’m still searching on the right recipe on how to get ready for that event.”