Australia’s NBL Recruiting Bronny James to Join League, Skip College

As Bronny James has reportedly narrowed down his choices in his college basketball recruitment, the possibility of him playing in the National Basketball League in Australia is also on the table.

Larry Kestelman, the NBL owner, said Monday that conversations have been in place to have Bronny play in the league following his senior season at Sierra Canyon. While Kestelman recently told News Corp that it would be a “longshot” for Bronny to sign with the NBL, he plans to keep the league in the mix to land him.

The NBL is one of many options vying to get the talents of LeBron James’s eldest son. Bronny is also weighing other professional options for next season, such as G League Ignite and Overtime Elite.

However, the Lakers' star has previously said that Bronny will likely take the college route. On Sunday, Luca Evans of the Los Angeles Times reported that Bronny is expected to choose between Ohio State, USC and Oregon.

It is believed that James will announce his decision on the next step in his basketball career following the conclusion of Sierra Canyon’s season, which will end in late February or early March. Despite the reports of his top college choices, LeBron said that Bronny’s recruitment remains open and that his son will be able to make his top choice for next season.

“I think Bronny can go to any college he wants to,” James told The Oregonian. “All I have to do is pick up the phone. If Bronny says he wants to go there, he’s good enough.”

Bronny is currently a top 30 player in the class of 2023. Sierra Canyon is currently 18–5 on the season and is currently second in its division. He will be eligible for the NBA draft in 2024.