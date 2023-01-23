LeBron James Says Son Bronny Is Good Enough to Play at Any College

Bronny James’s college recruitment is wrapping up, as the senior has reportedly narrowed down his choices to Ohio State, USC and Oregon. While those three teams are Bronny’s reported finalists—and the senior confirmed them as options—not each program has extended him an offer. However, LeBron James isn’t worried about that.

On Sunday night, James told Bill Oram of The Oregonian that his son will be able to attend his top choice next season.

“I think Bronny can go to any college he wants to,” he said. “All I have to do is pick up the phone. If Bronny says he wants to go there, he’s good enough.”

This came into question after Bronny reportedly included Oregon in his top three despite the fact that the Ducks have yet to extend him a scholarship offer. LeBron, who knows Oregon basketball and head coach Dana Altman through their Nike connection, isn’t worried about the lack of offer.

“Dana knows,” LeBron said. “He knows the interest. And it’s mutual.”

The James family has a connection to all three of Bronny’s reported choices. Besides the Nike-Oregon relationship—Bronny already has an endorsement deal with Nike—the senior grew up in Los Angeles near USC and LeBron grew up in Ohio near Ohio State. The Buckeyes reportedly offered James a scholarship last September.

Bronny is a top 30 player in the class of 2023 and considering who his father is and Bronny’s talent, he may be one of the most sought-after recruits for next season.