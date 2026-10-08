2026 High School Football Playoffs: Start Dates, Championship Dates and Locations for All 50 States

The road to a high school football state championship begins at different times across the country. Alaska opens its playoffs in October, while Connecticut waits until December. The championship calendar stretches from Alaska's October finals to the December title games in Texas.

This state-by-state guide lists the 2026 playoff opening dates and championship schedules for the primary state athletic associations in all 50 states, including their six-, eight- and nine-player classifications. Private-school divisions within those associations are included. Separate independent-school associations, city championships, regional-only titles and flag football are outside this guide's scope.

How to read the schedule: Every date is in 2026. A championship date range means the published championship window; it does not mean each classification plays on every listed date. Where individual class assignments remain unconfirmed, the range is retained. TBA means the association lists the detail as pending. Not verified means this research did not establish a current-season date or venue; it does not necessarily mean no announcement exists. Dates can change.

In states that advance teams through section or district tournaments, the entry distinguishes those qualifiers from the statewide bracket. Classifications sharing a schedule are grouped together and named explicitly.

This guide will be updated as new dates and championship locations are confirmed, so check back for the latest information.

Alabama — AHSAA

Playoffs begin: Nov. 6. Alabama's new classification system replaces the previous seven-class structure with six public-school classifications and two private-school divisions.

Classification Championship Dates Championship Location Public 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A, 6A; Private Single A and Private Double A Dec. 1–5 championship window; individual game dates not verified Hancock Whitney Stadium, University of South Alabama, Mobile

Alaska — ASAA

Playoffs begin: Oct. 9–10 in Divisions I, II and III.

Classification Championship Dates Championshop Locations Division II, Division III Oct. 17 Wasilla High School, Wasilla Division I Oct. 23 Colony High School, Palmer

Arizona — AIA

Playoffs begin: Oct. 23 1A, 8-player; Oct. 30 2A; Nov. 6 3A, 4A, 5A; Nov. 13 6A, Open

Classification Championship Dates Championship Locations 1A, 8-player No.v 14 TBA 2A Nov. 28 TBA 3A Nov. 28 TBA 4A, 5A Dec. 4 TBA 6A, Open Dec. 5 TBA

Arkansas — AAA

Playoffs begin: Nov. 13.

Classification Championship Dates Championship Locations 8-man Dec. 3 War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock 2A, 6A Dec. 4 War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock 7A, 5A Dec. 5 War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock 4A, 3A Dec. 12 War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

California — CIF

Playoffs begin: Section dates vary; the Southern Section opens Nov. 6. State regional championship games are Dec. 4–5. Open Division representatives advance directly to the state final.

Classification Championship Dates Championship Locations Open; 1-AA, 1-A; 2-AA, 2-A; 3-AA, 3-A; 4-AA, 4-A; 5-AA, 5-A; 6-AA, 6-A; 7-AA, 7-A Dec. 11–12; individual bowl assignments not verified TBA

Colorado — CHSAA

Playoffs begin: Oct. 31 in 2A; Nov. 6 in six-man, eight-man, 1A, 3A, 4A and 5A.

Classification Championship Dates Championship Location 6-man, 8-man Nov. 27 CSU Pueblo ThunderBowl, Pueblo 1A, 2A Nov. 28 CSU Pueblo ThunderBowl, Pueblo 3A, 4A, 5A Dec. 5 Canvas Stadium, Colorado State University, Fort Collins

Connecticut — CIAC

Playoffs begin: Dec. 1.

Classification Championship Date Championship Location LL, L, MM, M, SS, S Dec. 12 TBA

Delaware — DIAA

Playoffs begin: Nov. 20–21.

Classification Championship Dates Championship Locations 3A Dec. 4 TBA 1A, 2A Dec. 5 TBA

Florida — FHSAA

Playoffs begin: Nov. 13 for Classes 1A–6A and the Open Division. The Open Division begins with pool play before its semifinals.

Classification Championship Dates Championship Locations 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A, 6A TBA South Dade Kia Field at Pitbull Stadium, Florida International University, Miami Open Division Dec. 12 South Dade Kia Field at Pitbull Stadium, Florida International University, Miami Independent League, two championship divisions Dec. 4; opening round not verified The Range at H.G. Morse Stadium, Sumterville Florida Invitational Tournament (FIT) TBA The Range at H.G. Morse Stadium, Sumterville

Georgia — GHSA

Playoffs begin: Nov. 13.

Classification Championship Dates Championship Location A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A, 6A, 7A; combined private-school playoff division Dec. 15–16 Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Hawaii — HHSAA

Playoffs begin: Nov. 13 Open Division; Nov.14 Division I, Division II

Classification Championship Dates Championship Location Open Division Nov. 21 Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, University of Hawaii at Manoa, Honolulu Division I, Division II Nov. 28 Mililani High School, Mililani

Idaho — IHSAA

Playoffs begin: Oct. 30–31 opening-round weekend; the official round-of-12 calendar date is Oct. 31.

Classification Championship Dates Championship Location 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A 8-player, 1A 8-player Nov. 20-21 TBA, Sites determined after the semifinals

Illinois — IHSA

Playoffs begin: Oct. 23–24 under the expanded 48-team brackets.

Classification Championship Dates Championship Location 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A, 6A, 7A, 8A Nov. 27–28; individual assignments not verified Hancock Stadium, Illinois State University, Normal

Indiana — IHSAA

Playoffs begin: Oct. 23 in Classes 1A–5A; Oct. 30 in 6A.

Classification Championship Dates Championship Locations 2A, 4A, 6A Nov. 27 Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis 1A, 3A, 5A Nov. 28 Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

Iowa — IHSAA

Playoffs begin: Oct. 23 in eight-player, A, 1A and 2A; Oct. 30 in 3A, 4A and 5A.

Classification Championship Dates Championship Locations 8-player, A, 1A, 4A Nov. 19 UNI-Dome, University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls 2A, 3A, 5A Nov. 20 UNI-Dome, University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls

Kansas — KSHSAA

Playoffs begin: Oct. 29 for eight-player and six-player; Oct. 30 for eleven-player week-nine bracket games.

Classification Championship Dates Championship Locations 1A, 2A, 3A Nov. 27 Gowans Stadium, Hutchinson Community College, Hutchinson 4A Nov. 27 BG Products Veterans Sports Complex, Butler Community College, El Dorado 5A, 6A Nov. 28 BG Products Veterans Sports Complex, Butler Community College, El Dorado 8-player Division I, 8-player Division II, 6-player Nov. 28 Kiowa County High School, Greensburg

Kentucky — KHSAA

Playoffs begin: Nov. 5–7 opening-round window, as reported by High School Football America.

Classification Championship Dates Championship Locations 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A, 6A Dec. 4–5; individual class assignments not verified Kroger Field, University of Kentucky, Lexington

Louisiana — LHSAA

Playoffs begin: Nov. 12, the association's opening-round calendar date.

Classification Championship Dates Championship Locations Select Divisions I, II, III, IV; Non-Select Divisions I, II, III, IV Dec. 10–12; individual assignments not verified Caesars Superdome, New Orleans

Maine — MPA

Playoffs begin: Class-specific opening dates TBA.

Classification Championship Dates Championship Locations 8-man Large, 8-man Small Nov. 14 Edward Little High School, Auburn A, B Nov. 21 Fitzpatrick Stadium, Portland C, D Nov. 21 Lewiston High School, Lewiston

Maryland — MPSSAA

Playoffs begin: Nov. 5–7, regional first-round window.

Classification Championship Dates Championship Location 4A, 4A/3A, 3A, 2A, 2A/1A, 1A Dec. 3–5; class assignments released after semifinals Navy–Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis

Massachusetts — MIAA

Playoffs begin: Nov. 5-6.

Classification Championship Dates Championship Locations Divisions 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 TBA TBA

Michigan — MHSAA

Playoffs begin: Oct. 30–31 for 11-player and 8-player.

Classification Championship Dates Championship Locations 11-player Divisions 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 Nov. 27–28; individual assignments not verified Ford Field, Detroit 8-player Divisions 1, 2 Nov. 20 or 21 Superior Dome, Northern Michigan University, Marquette

Minnesota — MSHSL

Playoffs begin: Section tournaments precede the state bracket and vary by classification. State quarterfinals are Nov. 12–14.

Classification Championship Dates Championship Location 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A, 1A, 9-player Nov. 27–28; individual assignments not verified U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

Mississippi — MHSAA

Playoffs begin: Nov. 6 in 1A–4A; Nov. 13 in 5A–7A.

Classification Championship Dates Championship Locations 4A, 6A Dec. 3 Davis Wade Stadium, Mississippi State University, Starkville 2A, 7A Dec. 4 Davis Wade Stadium, Mississippi State University, Starkville 1A, 3A, 5A Dec. 5 Davis Wade Stadium, Mississippi State University, Starkville

Missouri — MSHSAA

Playoffs begin: Oct. 30 district opening round, class-specific 8-man opening date not verified.

Classification Championship Dates Championship Locations 8-man Dec. 3 Craig Field at Spratt Memorial Stadium, Missouri Western State University, St. Joseph 6, 2, 4 Dec. 4 Craig Field at Spratt Memorial Stadium, Missouri Western State University, St. Joseph 5, 1, 3 Dec. 5 Craig Field at Spratt Memorial Stadium, Missouri Western State University, St. Joseph

Montana — MHSA

Playoffs begin: Oct. 30 in AA and A. Opening dates for B, 8-player and 6-player TBA.

Classification Championship Dates Championship Locations AA, A Nov. 20 Qualifying school host site; determined through the playoff process B, 8-player, C 6-player Nov. 20-21 Qualifying school host site; determined through the playoff process

Nebraska — NSAA

Playoffs begin: Oct. 30 in A, B, C1, C2 and D6. The D1 and D2 opening rounds before their Oct. 30 round-of-16 games TBA.

Classification Championship Dates Championship Locations D6, 6-man Nov. 20 Cope Stadium, University of Nebraska at Kearney, Kearney A, D1, D2 Nov. 23 Memorial Stadium, University of Nebraska–Lincoln, Lincoln B, C1, C2 Nov. 24 Memorial Stadium, University of Nebraska–Lincoln, Lincoln

Nevada — NIAA

Playoffs begin: Oct. 30–31 in 5A, 4A and 3A. The 2A and 1A opening dates TBA; the Open Division is selected from the top classification.

Classification Championship Dates Championship Locations Open, 5A, 3A, 1A Nov. 20 Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Las Vegas area 4A, 2A Nov. 21 Northern Nevada site, TBA

New Hampshire — NHIAA

Playoffs begin: Nov. 6 in Division I; Nov. 7 in Divisions II, III and IV, subject to permitted scheduling adjustments.

Classification Championship Dates Championship Locations Division IV Nov. 14 Bank of New Hampshire Stadium, Laconia High School, Laconia Division II Nov. 21 Pinkerton Academy, Derry Division III Nov. 21 Bank of New Hampshire Stadium, Laconia High School, Laconia Division I Nov. 28 Stellos Stadium, Nashua

New Jersey — NJSIAA

Playoffs begin: Oct. 30–31 for public Groups 1–5; Nov. 6–7 for Non-Public A and B.

Classification Championship Dates Championship Location Public Groups 1, 2, 3, 4, 5; Non-Public A, Non-Public B Nov. 28–29; individual assignments pending MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

New Mexico — NMAA

Playoffs begin: Oct. 30-31for 8-man and 6-man; Nov. 6-7 for Classes 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A, 6A.

Classification Championship Dates Championship Locations 6-man Nov. 14 Finalist host site; not fixed in advance 8-man Nov. 21 Finalist host site; not fixed in advance 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A, 6A Nov. 28 Finalist host site; not fixed in advance

New York — NYSPHSAA

Playoffs begin: Nov. 20-21 for state quarterfinal/regional round; Earlier regional qualifying games TBA.

Classification Championship Dates Championship Locations A, D Dec. 4 JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse University, Syracuse AA, B, C Dec. 5 JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse University, Syracuse

North Carolina — NCHSAA

Playoffs begin: Nov. 6.

Classifications Championship Dates Championship Locations 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A, 6A, 7A, 8A Dec. 10–12; individual assignments pending Kenan Stadium, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill



Moretz Stadium, Hickory



Barker-Lane Stadium, Campbell University, Buies Creek

North Dakota — NDHSAA

Playoffs begin: Oct. 24 in A and 9-man; Oct. 30 in AAA and AA.

Classification Championship Date Championship Location AAA, AA, A, 9-man Nov. 13 FARGODOME, Fargo

Ohio — OHSAA

Playoffs begin: Oct. 30.

Classification Championship Date Championship Location Division II Dec. 3 Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton Divisions V, III, I Dec. 4 Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton Divisions VII, VI, IV Dec. 5 Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Oklahoma — OSSAA

Playoffs begin: Nov. 13

Classification Championship Date Championship Location C, B-II, 8-player Dec. 3 TBA B-I, 8-player Dec. 4 TBA 6A-I Dec. 4 Chad Richison Stadium, University of Central Oklahoma, Edmond 4A, 6A-II Dec. 5 Chad Richison Stadium, University of Central Oklahoma, Edmond 3A, 5A Dec. 10 Chad Richison Stadium, University of Central Oklahoma, Edmond A-I, A-II Dec. 11 Chad Richison Stadium, University of Central Oklahoma, Edmond 2A-II Dec. 12 Chad Richison Stadium, University of Central Oklahoma, Edmond 2A-1 Dec. 11-12, TBA



Chad Richison Stadium, University of Central Oklahoma, Edmond

Oregon — OSAA

Playoffs begin: Nov. 6–7.

Classification Championship Date Championship Location 6A championship, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A 9-player, 1A 8-player, 1A 6-player Nov. 27–28 individual assignments not verified TBA 6A Columbia Cup, separate consolation competition Nov. 20-21 TBA

Pennsylvania — PIAA

Playoffs begin: Nov. 20–21. The WPIAL district tournament begins Nov. 6.

Classification Championship Date Championship Location 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A, 6A Dec. 10–12; individual assignments not verified Chapman Field, Cumberland Valley High School, Mechanicsburg

Rhode Island — RIIL

Playoffs begin: Nov. 6 quarterfinal weekend.

Classification Championship Date Championship Location State Championship Division (Division 1), Division 2, Division 3, Division 4 Nov. 20–22; individual assignments not verified Cranston Stadium, Cranston

South Carolina — SCHSL

Playoffs begin: Nov. 6.

Classification Championship Date Championship Location 1A Division II, 2A, 4A Dec. 4 TBA 1A Division I, 3A, 4A Dec. 5 TBA

South Dakota — SDHSAA

Playoffs begin: Oct. 22 in 11B, 9AA, 9A and 9B; Oct. 29 in 11AAA, 11AA and 11A.

Classification Championship Date Championship Location 9B, 9A, 9AA Nov. 12 DakotaDome, University of South Dakota, Vermillion 11B, 11A, 11AA Nov. 13 DakotaDome, University of South Dakota, Vermillion 11AAA Nov. 14 DakotaDome, University of South Dakota, Vermillion

Tennessee — TSSAA

Playoffs begin: Nov. 6 in Divisions I and II.

Classification Championship Date Championship Location Division II A, AA, AAA Dec. 3 Finley Stadium, Chattanooga Division I 1A, 3A, 5A Dec. 4 Finley Stadium, Chattanooga Division I 2A, 4A, 6A Dec. 5 Finley Stadium, Chattanooga

Texas — UIL

Playoffs begin: Nov. 12–14, bi-district round.

Classification Championship Date Championship Location 1A 6-man Division II, 1A 6-man Division I, 2A Division II Dec. 16 AT&T Stadium, Arlington 3A Division II, 2A Division I, 3A Division I Dec. 17 AT&T Stadium, Arlington 5A Division II, 4A Division II, 6A Division II Dec. 18 AT&T Stadium, Arlington 5A Division I, 4A Division I, 6A Division I Dec. 19 AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Utah — UHSAA

Playoffs begin: Oct. 23 in eight-player, 1A, 2A and 3A; Oct. 30 in 4A, 5A and 6A.

Classification Championship Date Championship Location 8-player, 1A, 2A, 3A Nov. 14 Eccles Coliseum, Southern Utah University, Cedar City 4A, 5A, 6A Nov. 20 Rice-Eccles Stadium, University of Utah, Salt Lake City

Vermont — VPA

Playoffs begin: 2026 opening date not verified.

Classification Championship Date Division I Nov. 14 TBA Division II Nov. 14 TBA Division III Nov. 14 TBA

Virginia — VHSL

Playoffs begin: Nov. 14 regional-quarterfinal calendar date; individual games may have separate assignments.

Classification Championship Date Championship Location Classes 3, 4 Dec. 11 Salem City Stadium, Salem Classes 1, 2 Dec. 12 Salem City Stadium, Salem Classes 5, 6 Dec. 12 Bridgeforth Stadium, James Madison University, HarrisonburgCan y

Washington — WIAA

Playoffs begin: Nov. 13–14 state first round; district qualifiers include Nov. 6–7 games.

Classification Championship Date Championship Location 1B, 1A, 3A Dec. 4 Husky Stadium, University of Washington, Seattle 2B, 2A, 4A Dec. 5 Husky Stadium, University of Washington, Seattle

West Virginia — WVSSAC

Playoffs begin: Nov. 13–14.

Classification Championship Date Championship Location AAA, AAAA Dec. 4 University of Charleston Stadium at Laidley Field, Charleston A, AA Dec. 5 University of Charleston Stadium at Laidley Field, Charleston

Wisconsin — WIAA

Playoffs begin: Oct. 15–17 in eight-player; Oct. 23–24 in eleven-player.

Classification Championship Date Championship Location 8-player Nov. 14 South Wood County Stadium, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School, Wisconsin Rapids 11-player Divisions 7, 6, 5, 4 Nov. 19 Camp Randall Stadium, University of Wisconsin, Madison 11-player Divisions 3, 2, 1 Nov. 20 Camp Randall Stadium, University of Wisconsin, Madison

Wyoming — WHSAA

Playoffs begin: Oct. 30.

Classification Championship Date Championship Location 2A, 3A Nov. 13 War Memorial Stadium, University of Wyoming, Laramie 1A six-man, 1A nine-man, 4A Nov. 14 War Memorial Stadium, University of Wyoming, Laramie