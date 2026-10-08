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2026 High School Football Playoffs: Start Dates, Championship Dates and Locations for All 50 States

A state-by-state guide to 2026 high school football playoff start dates, championship schedules and title-game locations across all 50 states.
Gary Adornato|
Buford football players and coaches celebrate during the closing seconds of their 2025 state championship game victory over Carrollton, which also led to a national championship. Teams from all across the country will soon begin their journeys for 2026 state crowns, beginning with Alaska this week.
Buford football players and coaches celebrate during the closing seconds of their 2025 state championship game victory over Carrollton, which also led to a national championship. Teams from all across the country will soon begin their journeys for 2026 state crowns, beginning with Alaska this week. | Cecil Copeland

The road to a high school football state championship begins at different times across the country. Alaska opens its playoffs in October, while Connecticut waits until December. The championship calendar stretches from Alaska's October finals to the December title games in Texas.

This state-by-state guide lists the 2026 playoff opening dates and championship schedules for the primary state athletic associations in all 50 states, including their six-, eight- and nine-player classifications. Private-school divisions within those associations are included. Separate independent-school associations, city championships, regional-only titles and flag football are outside this guide's scope.

How to read the schedule: Every date is in 2026. A championship date range means the published championship window; it does not mean each classification plays on every listed date. Where individual class assignments remain unconfirmed, the range is retained. TBA means the association lists the detail as pending. Not verified means this research did not establish a current-season date or venue; it does not necessarily mean no announcement exists. Dates can change.

In states that advance teams through section or district tournaments, the entry distinguishes those qualifiers from the statewide bracket. Classifications sharing a schedule are grouped together and named explicitly.

This guide will be updated as new dates and championship locations are confirmed, so check back for the latest information.

Alabama — AHSAA

Playoffs begin: Nov. 6. Alabama's new classification system replaces the previous seven-class structure with six public-school classifications and two private-school divisions.

Classification

Championship Dates

Championship Location

Public 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A, 6A; Private Single A and Private Double A

Dec. 1–5 championship window; individual game dates not verified

Hancock Whitney Stadium, University of South Alabama, Mobile

Alaska — ASAA

Playoffs begin: Oct. 9–10 in Divisions I, II and III.

Classification

Championship Dates

Championshop Locations

Division II, Division III

Oct. 17

Wasilla High School, Wasilla

Division I

Oct. 23

Colony High School, Palmer

Arizona — AIA

Playoffs begin: Oct. 23 1A, 8-player; Oct. 30 2A; Nov. 6 3A, 4A, 5A; Nov. 13 6A, Open

Classification

Championship Dates

Championship Locations

1A, 8-player

No.v 14

TBA

2A

Nov. 28

TBA

3A

Nov. 28

TBA

4A, 5A

Dec. 4

TBA

6A, Open

Dec. 5

TBA

Arkansas — AAA

Playoffs begin: Nov. 13.

Classification

Championship Dates

Championship Locations

8-man

Dec. 3

War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

2A, 6A

Dec. 4

War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

7A, 5A

Dec. 5

War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

4A, 3A

Dec. 12

War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock

California — CIF

Playoffs begin: Section dates vary; the Southern Section opens Nov. 6. State regional championship games are Dec. 4–5. Open Division representatives advance directly to the state final.

Classification

Championship Dates

Championship Locations

Open; 1-AA, 1-A; 2-AA, 2-A; 3-AA, 3-A; 4-AA, 4-A; 5-AA, 5-A; 6-AA, 6-A; 7-AA, 7-A

Dec. 11–12; individual bowl assignments not verified

TBA

Colorado — CHSAA

Playoffs begin: Oct. 31 in 2A; Nov. 6 in six-man, eight-man, 1A, 3A, 4A and 5A.

Classification

Championship Dates

Championship Location

6-man, 8-man

Nov. 27

CSU Pueblo ThunderBowl, Pueblo

1A, 2A

Nov. 28

CSU Pueblo ThunderBowl, Pueblo

3A, 4A, 5A

Dec. 5

Canvas Stadium, Colorado State University, Fort Collins

Connecticut — CIAC

Playoffs begin: Dec. 1.

Classification

Championship Date

Championship Location

LL, L, MM, M, SS, S

Dec. 12

TBA

Delaware — DIAA

Playoffs begin: Nov. 20–21.

Classification

Championship Dates

Championship Locations

3A

Dec. 4

TBA

1A, 2A

Dec. 5

TBA

Florida — FHSAA

Playoffs begin: Nov. 13 for Classes 1A–6A and the Open Division. The Open Division begins with pool play before its semifinals.

Classification

Championship Dates

Championship Locations

1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A, 6A

TBA

South Dade Kia Field at Pitbull Stadium, Florida International University, Miami

Open Division

Dec. 12

South Dade Kia Field at Pitbull Stadium, Florida International University, Miami

Independent League, two championship divisions

Dec. 4; opening round not verified

The Range at H.G. Morse Stadium, Sumterville

Florida Invitational Tournament (FIT)

TBA

The Range at H.G. Morse Stadium, Sumterville

Georgia — GHSA

Playoffs begin: Nov. 13.

Classification

Championship Dates

Championship Location

A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A, 6A, 7A; combined private-school playoff division

Dec. 15–16

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Hawaii — HHSAA

Playoffs begin: Nov. 13 Open Division; Nov.14 Division I, Division II

Classification

Championship Dates

Championship Location

Open Division

Nov. 21

Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, University of Hawaii at Manoa, Honolulu

Division I, Division II

Nov. 28

Mililani High School, Mililani

Idaho — IHSAA

Playoffs begin: Oct. 30–31 opening-round weekend; the official round-of-12 calendar date is Oct. 31.

Classification

Championship Dates

Championship Location

6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A 8-player, 1A 8-player

Nov. 20-21

TBA, Sites determined after the semifinals

Illinois — IHSA

Playoffs begin: Oct. 23–24 under the expanded 48-team brackets.

Classification

Championship Dates

Championship Location

1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A, 6A, 7A, 8A

Nov. 27–28; individual assignments not verified

Hancock Stadium, Illinois State University, Normal

Indiana — IHSAA

Playoffs begin: Oct. 23 in Classes 1A–5A; Oct. 30 in 6A.

Classification

Championship Dates

Championship Locations

2A, 4A, 6A

Nov. 27

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

1A, 3A, 5A

Nov. 28

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis

Iowa — IHSAA

Playoffs begin: Oct. 23 in eight-player, A, 1A and 2A; Oct. 30 in 3A, 4A and 5A.

Classification

Championship Dates

Championship Locations

8-player, A, 1A, 4A

Nov. 19

UNI-Dome, University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls

2A, 3A, 5A

Nov. 20

UNI-Dome, University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls

Kansas — KSHSAA

Playoffs begin: Oct. 29 for eight-player and six-player; Oct. 30 for eleven-player week-nine bracket games.

Classification

Championship Dates

Championship Locations

1A, 2A, 3A

Nov. 27

Gowans Stadium, Hutchinson Community College, Hutchinson

4A

Nov. 27

BG Products Veterans Sports Complex, Butler Community College, El Dorado

5A, 6A

Nov. 28

BG Products Veterans Sports Complex, Butler Community College, El Dorado

8-player Division I, 8-player Division II, 6-player

Nov. 28

Kiowa County High School, Greensburg

Kentucky — KHSAA

Playoffs begin: Nov. 5–7 opening-round window, as reported by High School Football America.

Classification

Championship Dates

Championship Locations

1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A, 6A

Dec. 4–5; individual class assignments not verified

Kroger Field, University of Kentucky, Lexington

Louisiana — LHSAA

Playoffs begin: Nov. 12, the association's opening-round calendar date.

Classification

Championship Dates

Championship Locations

Select Divisions I, II, III, IV; Non-Select Divisions I, II, III, IV

Dec. 10–12; individual assignments not verified

Caesars Superdome, New Orleans

Maine — MPA

Playoffs begin: Class-specific opening dates TBA.

Classification

Championship Dates

Championship Locations

8-man Large, 8-man Small

Nov. 14

Edward Little High School, Auburn

A, B

Nov. 21

Fitzpatrick Stadium, Portland

C, D

Nov. 21

Lewiston High School, Lewiston

Maryland — MPSSAA

Playoffs begin: Nov. 5–7, regional first-round window.

Classification

Championship Dates

Championship Location

4A, 4A/3A, 3A, 2A, 2A/1A, 1A

Dec. 3–5; class assignments released after semifinals

Navy–Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis

Massachusetts — MIAA

Playoffs begin: Nov. 5-6.

Classification

Championship Dates

Championship Locations

Divisions 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8

TBA

TBA

Michigan — MHSAA

Playoffs begin: Oct. 30–31 for 11-player and 8-player.

Classification

Championship Dates

Championship Locations

11-player Divisions 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8

Nov. 27–28; individual assignments not verified

Ford Field, Detroit

8-player Divisions 1, 2

Nov. 20 or 21

Superior Dome, Northern Michigan University, Marquette

Minnesota — MSHSL

Playoffs begin: Section tournaments precede the state bracket and vary by classification. State quarterfinals are Nov. 12–14.

Classification

Championship Dates

Championship Location

6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A, 1A, 9-player

Nov. 27–28; individual assignments not verified

U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

Mississippi — MHSAA

Playoffs begin: Nov. 6 in 1A–4A; Nov. 13 in 5A–7A.

Classification

Championship Dates

Championship Locations

4A, 6A

Dec. 3

Davis Wade Stadium, Mississippi State University, Starkville

2A, 7A

Dec. 4

Davis Wade Stadium, Mississippi State University, Starkville

1A, 3A, 5A

Dec. 5

Davis Wade Stadium, Mississippi State University, Starkville

Missouri — MSHSAA

Playoffs begin: Oct. 30 district opening round, class-specific 8-man opening date not verified.

Classification

Championship Dates

Championship Locations

8-man

Dec. 3

Craig Field at Spratt Memorial Stadium, Missouri Western State University, St. Joseph

6, 2, 4

Dec. 4

Craig Field at Spratt Memorial Stadium, Missouri Western State University, St. Joseph

5, 1, 3

Dec. 5

Craig Field at Spratt Memorial Stadium, Missouri Western State University, St. Joseph

Montana — MHSA

Playoffs begin: Oct. 30 in AA and A. Opening dates for B, 8-player and 6-player TBA.

Classification

Championship Dates

Championship Locations

AA, A

Nov. 20

Qualifying school host site; determined through the playoff process

B, 8-player, C 6-player

Nov. 20-21

Qualifying school host site; determined through the playoff process

Nebraska — NSAA

Playoffs begin: Oct. 30 in A, B, C1, C2 and D6. The D1 and D2 opening rounds before their Oct. 30 round-of-16 games TBA.

Classification

Championship Dates

Championship Locations

D6, 6-man

Nov. 20

Cope Stadium, University of Nebraska at Kearney, Kearney

A, D1, D2

Nov. 23

Memorial Stadium, University of Nebraska–Lincoln, Lincoln

B, C1, C2

Nov. 24

Memorial Stadium, University of Nebraska–Lincoln, Lincoln

Nevada — NIAA

Playoffs begin: Oct. 30–31 in 5A, 4A and 3A. The 2A and 1A opening dates TBA; the Open Division is selected from the top classification.

Classification

Championship Dates

Championship Locations

Open, 5A, 3A, 1A

Nov. 20

Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Las Vegas area

4A, 2A

Nov. 21

Northern Nevada site, TBA

New Hampshire — NHIAA

Playoffs begin: Nov. 6 in Division I; Nov. 7 in Divisions II, III and IV, subject to permitted scheduling adjustments.

Classification

Championship Dates

Championship Locations

Division IV

Nov. 14

Bank of New Hampshire Stadium, Laconia High School, Laconia

Division II

Nov. 21

Pinkerton Academy, Derry

Division III

Nov. 21

Bank of New Hampshire Stadium, Laconia High School, Laconia

Division I

Nov. 28

Stellos Stadium, Nashua

New Jersey — NJSIAA

Playoffs begin: Oct. 30–31 for public Groups 1–5; Nov. 6–7 for Non-Public A and B.

Classification

Championship Dates

Championship Location

Public Groups 1, 2, 3, 4, 5; Non-Public A, Non-Public B

Nov. 28–29; individual assignments pending

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

New Mexico — NMAA

Playoffs begin: Oct. 30-31for 8-man and 6-man; Nov. 6-7 for Classes 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A, 6A.

Classification

Championship Dates

Championship Locations

6-man

Nov. 14

Finalist host site; not fixed in advance

8-man

Nov. 21

Finalist host site; not fixed in advance

2A, 3A, 4A, 5A, 6A

Nov. 28

Finalist host site; not fixed in advance

New York — NYSPHSAA

Playoffs begin: Nov. 20-21 for state quarterfinal/regional round; Earlier regional qualifying games TBA.

Classification

Championship Dates

Championship Locations

A, D

Dec. 4

JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse University, Syracuse

AA, B, C

Dec. 5

JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse University, Syracuse

North Carolina — NCHSAA

Playoffs begin: Nov. 6.

Classifications

Championship Dates

Championship Locations

1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A, 6A, 7A, 8A

Dec. 10–12; individual assignments pending

Kenan Stadium, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill

Moretz Stadium, Hickory

Barker-Lane Stadium, Campbell University, Buies Creek

North Dakota — NDHSAA

Playoffs begin: Oct. 24 in A and 9-man; Oct. 30 in AAA and AA.

Classification

Championship Date

Championship Location

AAA, AA, A, 9-man

Nov. 13

FARGODOME, Fargo

Ohio — OHSAA

Playoffs begin: Oct. 30.

Classification

Championship Date

Championship Location

Division II

Dec. 3

Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Divisions V, III, I

Dec. 4

Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Divisions VII, VI, IV

Dec. 5

Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Oklahoma — OSSAA

Playoffs begin: Nov. 13

Classification

Championship Date

Championship Location

C, B-II, 8-player

Dec. 3

TBA

B-I, 8-player

Dec. 4

TBA

6A-I

Dec. 4

Chad Richison Stadium, University of Central Oklahoma, Edmond

4A, 6A-II

Dec. 5

Chad Richison Stadium, University of Central Oklahoma, Edmond

3A, 5A

Dec. 10

Chad Richison Stadium, University of Central Oklahoma, Edmond

A-I, A-II

Dec. 11

Chad Richison Stadium, University of Central Oklahoma, Edmond

2A-II

Dec. 12

Chad Richison Stadium, University of Central Oklahoma, Edmond

2A-1

Dec. 11-12, TBA

Chad Richison Stadium, University of Central Oklahoma, Edmond

Oregon — OSAA

Playoffs begin: Nov. 6–7.

Classification

Championship Date

Championship Location

6A championship, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A 9-player, 1A 8-player, 1A 6-player

Nov. 27–28 individual assignments not verified

TBA

6A Columbia Cup, separate consolation competition

Nov. 20-21

TBA

Pennsylvania — PIAA

Playoffs begin: Nov. 20–21. The WPIAL district tournament begins Nov. 6.

Classification

Championship Date

Championship Location

1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A, 6A

Dec. 10–12; individual assignments not verified

Chapman Field, Cumberland Valley High School, Mechanicsburg

Rhode Island — RIIL

Playoffs begin: Nov. 6 quarterfinal weekend.

Classification

Championship Date

Championship Location

State Championship Division (Division 1), Division 2, Division 3, Division 4

Nov. 20–22; individual assignments not verified

Cranston Stadium, Cranston

South Carolina — SCHSL

Playoffs begin: Nov. 6.

Classification

Championship Date

Championship Location

1A Division II, 2A, 4A

Dec. 4

TBA

1A Division I, 3A, 4A

Dec. 5

TBA

South Dakota — SDHSAA

Playoffs begin: Oct. 22 in 11B, 9AA, 9A and 9B; Oct. 29 in 11AAA, 11AA and 11A.

Classification

Championship Date

Championship Location

9B, 9A, 9AA

Nov. 12

DakotaDome, University of South Dakota, Vermillion

11B, 11A, 11AA

Nov. 13

DakotaDome, University of South Dakota, Vermillion

11AAA

Nov. 14

DakotaDome, University of South Dakota, Vermillion

Tennessee — TSSAA

Playoffs begin: Nov. 6 in Divisions I and II.

Classification

Championship Date

Championship Location

Division II A, AA, AAA

Dec. 3

Finley Stadium, Chattanooga

Division I 1A, 3A, 5A

Dec. 4

Finley Stadium, Chattanooga

Division I 2A, 4A, 6A

Dec. 5

Finley Stadium, Chattanooga

Texas — UIL

Playoffs begin: Nov. 12–14, bi-district round.

Classification

Championship Date

Championship Location

1A 6-man Division II, 1A 6-man Division I, 2A Division II

Dec. 16

AT&T Stadium, Arlington

3A Division II, 2A Division I, 3A Division I

Dec. 17

AT&T Stadium, Arlington

5A Division II, 4A Division II, 6A Division II

Dec. 18

AT&T Stadium, Arlington

5A Division I, 4A Division I, 6A Division I

Dec. 19

AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Utah — UHSAA

Playoffs begin: Oct. 23 in eight-player, 1A, 2A and 3A; Oct. 30 in 4A, 5A and 6A.

Classification

Championship Date

Championship Location

8-player, 1A, 2A, 3A

Nov. 14

Eccles Coliseum, Southern Utah University, Cedar City

4A, 5A, 6A

Nov. 20

Rice-Eccles Stadium, University of Utah, Salt Lake City

Vermont — VPA

Playoffs begin: 2026 opening date not verified.

Classification

Championship Date

Division I

Nov. 14

TBA

Division II

Nov. 14

TBA

Division III

Nov. 14

TBA

Virginia — VHSL

Playoffs begin: Nov. 14 regional-quarterfinal calendar date; individual games may have separate assignments.

Classification

Championship Date

Championship Location

Classes 3, 4

Dec. 11

Salem City Stadium, Salem

Classes 1, 2

Dec. 12

Salem City Stadium, Salem

Classes 5, 6

Dec. 12

Bridgeforth Stadium, James Madison University, HarrisonburgCan y

Washington — WIAA

Playoffs begin: Nov. 13–14 state first round; district qualifiers include Nov. 6–7 games.

Classification

Championship Date

Championship Location

1B, 1A, 3A

Dec. 4

Husky Stadium, University of Washington, Seattle

2B, 2A, 4A

Dec. 5

Husky Stadium, University of Washington, Seattle

West Virginia — WVSSAC

Playoffs begin: Nov. 13–14.

Classification

Championship Date

Championship Location

AAA, AAAA

Dec. 4

University of Charleston Stadium at Laidley Field, Charleston

A, AA

Dec. 5

University of Charleston Stadium at Laidley Field, Charleston

Wisconsin — WIAA

Playoffs begin: Oct. 15–17 in eight-player; Oct. 23–24 in eleven-player.

Classification

Championship Date

Championship Location

8-player

Nov. 14

South Wood County Stadium, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School, Wisconsin Rapids

11-player Divisions 7, 6, 5, 4

Nov. 19

Camp Randall Stadium, University of Wisconsin, Madison

11-player Divisions 3, 2, 1

Nov. 20

Camp Randall Stadium, University of Wisconsin, Madison

Wyoming — WHSAA

Playoffs begin: Oct. 30.

Classification

Championship Date

Championship Location

2A, 3A

Nov. 13

War Memorial Stadium, University of Wyoming, Laramie

1A six-man, 1A nine-man, 4A

Nov. 14

War Memorial Stadium, University of Wyoming, Laramie

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Published
Gary Adornato
GARY ADORNATO

Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.