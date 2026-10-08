2026 High School Football Playoffs: Start Dates, Championship Dates and Locations for All 50 States
The road to a high school football state championship begins at different times across the country. Alaska opens its playoffs in October, while Connecticut waits until December. The championship calendar stretches from Alaska's October finals to the December title games in Texas.
This state-by-state guide lists the 2026 playoff opening dates and championship schedules for the primary state athletic associations in all 50 states, including their six-, eight- and nine-player classifications. Private-school divisions within those associations are included. Separate independent-school associations, city championships, regional-only titles and flag football are outside this guide's scope.
How to read the schedule: Every date is in 2026. A championship date range means the published championship window; it does not mean each classification plays on every listed date. Where individual class assignments remain unconfirmed, the range is retained. TBA means the association lists the detail as pending. Not verified means this research did not establish a current-season date or venue; it does not necessarily mean no announcement exists. Dates can change.
In states that advance teams through section or district tournaments, the entry distinguishes those qualifiers from the statewide bracket. Classifications sharing a schedule are grouped together and named explicitly.
This guide will be updated as new dates and championship locations are confirmed, so check back for the latest information.
Alabama — AHSAA
Playoffs begin: Nov. 6. Alabama's new classification system replaces the previous seven-class structure with six public-school classifications and two private-school divisions.
Classification
Championship Dates
Championship Location
Public 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A, 6A; Private Single A and Private Double A
Dec. 1–5 championship window; individual game dates not verified
Hancock Whitney Stadium, University of South Alabama, Mobile
Alaska — ASAA
Playoffs begin: Oct. 9–10 in Divisions I, II and III.
Classification
Championship Dates
Championshop Locations
Division II, Division III
Oct. 17
Wasilla High School, Wasilla
Division I
Oct. 23
Colony High School, Palmer
Arizona — AIA
Playoffs begin: Oct. 23 1A, 8-player; Oct. 30 2A; Nov. 6 3A, 4A, 5A; Nov. 13 6A, Open
Classification
Championship Dates
Championship Locations
1A, 8-player
No.v 14
TBA
2A
Nov. 28
TBA
3A
Nov. 28
TBA
4A, 5A
Dec. 4
TBA
6A, Open
Dec. 5
TBA
Arkansas — AAA
Playoffs begin: Nov. 13.
Classification
Championship Dates
Championship Locations
8-man
Dec. 3
War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock
2A, 6A
Dec. 4
War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock
7A, 5A
Dec. 5
War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock
4A, 3A
Dec. 12
War Memorial Stadium, Little Rock
California — CIF
Playoffs begin: Section dates vary; the Southern Section opens Nov. 6. State regional championship games are Dec. 4–5. Open Division representatives advance directly to the state final.
Classification
Championship Dates
Championship Locations
Open; 1-AA, 1-A; 2-AA, 2-A; 3-AA, 3-A; 4-AA, 4-A; 5-AA, 5-A; 6-AA, 6-A; 7-AA, 7-A
Dec. 11–12; individual bowl assignments not verified
TBA
Colorado — CHSAA
Playoffs begin: Oct. 31 in 2A; Nov. 6 in six-man, eight-man, 1A, 3A, 4A and 5A.
Classification
Championship Dates
Championship Location
6-man, 8-man
Nov. 27
CSU Pueblo ThunderBowl, Pueblo
1A, 2A
Nov. 28
CSU Pueblo ThunderBowl, Pueblo
3A, 4A, 5A
Dec. 5
Canvas Stadium, Colorado State University, Fort Collins
Connecticut — CIAC
Playoffs begin: Dec. 1.
Classification
Championship Date
Championship Location
LL, L, MM, M, SS, S
Dec. 12
TBA
Delaware — DIAA
Playoffs begin: Nov. 20–21.
Classification
Championship Dates
Championship Locations
3A
Dec. 4
TBA
1A, 2A
Dec. 5
TBA
Florida — FHSAA
Playoffs begin: Nov. 13 for Classes 1A–6A and the Open Division. The Open Division begins with pool play before its semifinals.
Classification
Championship Dates
Championship Locations
1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A, 6A
TBA
South Dade Kia Field at Pitbull Stadium, Florida International University, Miami
Open Division
Dec. 12
South Dade Kia Field at Pitbull Stadium, Florida International University, Miami
Independent League, two championship divisions
Dec. 4; opening round not verified
The Range at H.G. Morse Stadium, Sumterville
Florida Invitational Tournament (FIT)
TBA
The Range at H.G. Morse Stadium, Sumterville
Georgia — GHSA
Playoffs begin: Nov. 13.
Classification
Championship Dates
Championship Location
A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A, 6A, 7A; combined private-school playoff division
Dec. 15–16
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Hawaii — HHSAA
Playoffs begin: Nov. 13 Open Division; Nov.14 Division I, Division II
Classification
Championship Dates
Championship Location
Open Division
Nov. 21
Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, University of Hawaii at Manoa, Honolulu
Division I, Division II
Nov. 28
Mililani High School, Mililani
Idaho — IHSAA
Playoffs begin: Oct. 30–31 opening-round weekend; the official round-of-12 calendar date is Oct. 31.
Classification
Championship Dates
Championship Location
6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A 8-player, 1A 8-player
Nov. 20-21
TBA, Sites determined after the semifinals
Illinois — IHSA
Playoffs begin: Oct. 23–24 under the expanded 48-team brackets.
Classification
Championship Dates
Championship Location
1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A, 6A, 7A, 8A
Nov. 27–28; individual assignments not verified
Hancock Stadium, Illinois State University, Normal
Indiana — IHSAA
Playoffs begin: Oct. 23 in Classes 1A–5A; Oct. 30 in 6A.
Classification
Championship Dates
Championship Locations
2A, 4A, 6A
Nov. 27
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
1A, 3A, 5A
Nov. 28
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis
Iowa — IHSAA
Playoffs begin: Oct. 23 in eight-player, A, 1A and 2A; Oct. 30 in 3A, 4A and 5A.
Classification
Championship Dates
Championship Locations
8-player, A, 1A, 4A
Nov. 19
UNI-Dome, University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls
2A, 3A, 5A
Nov. 20
UNI-Dome, University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls
Kansas — KSHSAA
Playoffs begin: Oct. 29 for eight-player and six-player; Oct. 30 for eleven-player week-nine bracket games.
Classification
Championship Dates
Championship Locations
1A, 2A, 3A
Nov. 27
Gowans Stadium, Hutchinson Community College, Hutchinson
4A
Nov. 27
BG Products Veterans Sports Complex, Butler Community College, El Dorado
5A, 6A
Nov. 28
BG Products Veterans Sports Complex, Butler Community College, El Dorado
8-player Division I, 8-player Division II, 6-player
Nov. 28
Kiowa County High School, Greensburg
Kentucky — KHSAA
Playoffs begin: Nov. 5–7 opening-round window, as reported by High School Football America.
Classification
Championship Dates
Championship Locations
1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A, 6A
Dec. 4–5; individual class assignments not verified
Kroger Field, University of Kentucky, Lexington
Louisiana — LHSAA
Playoffs begin: Nov. 12, the association's opening-round calendar date.
Classification
Championship Dates
Championship Locations
Select Divisions I, II, III, IV; Non-Select Divisions I, II, III, IV
Dec. 10–12; individual assignments not verified
Caesars Superdome, New Orleans
Maine — MPA
Playoffs begin: Class-specific opening dates TBA.
Classification
Championship Dates
Championship Locations
8-man Large, 8-man Small
Nov. 14
Edward Little High School, Auburn
A, B
Nov. 21
Fitzpatrick Stadium, Portland
C, D
Nov. 21
Lewiston High School, Lewiston
Maryland — MPSSAA
Playoffs begin: Nov. 5–7, regional first-round window.
Classification
Championship Dates
Championship Location
4A, 4A/3A, 3A, 2A, 2A/1A, 1A
Dec. 3–5; class assignments released after semifinals
Navy–Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis
Massachusetts — MIAA
Playoffs begin: Nov. 5-6.
Classification
Championship Dates
Championship Locations
Divisions 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8
TBA
TBA
Michigan — MHSAA
Playoffs begin: Oct. 30–31 for 11-player and 8-player.
Classification
Championship Dates
Championship Locations
11-player Divisions 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8
Nov. 27–28; individual assignments not verified
Ford Field, Detroit
8-player Divisions 1, 2
Nov. 20 or 21
Superior Dome, Northern Michigan University, Marquette
Minnesota — MSHSL
Playoffs begin: Section tournaments precede the state bracket and vary by classification. State quarterfinals are Nov. 12–14.
Classification
Championship Dates
Championship Location
6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A, 1A, 9-player
Nov. 27–28; individual assignments not verified
U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
Mississippi — MHSAA
Playoffs begin: Nov. 6 in 1A–4A; Nov. 13 in 5A–7A.
Classification
Championship Dates
Championship Locations
4A, 6A
Dec. 3
Davis Wade Stadium, Mississippi State University, Starkville
2A, 7A
Dec. 4
Davis Wade Stadium, Mississippi State University, Starkville
1A, 3A, 5A
Dec. 5
Davis Wade Stadium, Mississippi State University, Starkville
Missouri — MSHSAA
Playoffs begin: Oct. 30 district opening round, class-specific 8-man opening date not verified.
Classification
Championship Dates
Championship Locations
8-man
Dec. 3
Craig Field at Spratt Memorial Stadium, Missouri Western State University, St. Joseph
6, 2, 4
Dec. 4
Craig Field at Spratt Memorial Stadium, Missouri Western State University, St. Joseph
5, 1, 3
Dec. 5
Craig Field at Spratt Memorial Stadium, Missouri Western State University, St. Joseph
Montana — MHSA
Playoffs begin: Oct. 30 in AA and A. Opening dates for B, 8-player and 6-player TBA.
Classification
Championship Dates
Championship Locations
AA, A
Nov. 20
Qualifying school host site; determined through the playoff process
B, 8-player, C 6-player
Nov. 20-21
Qualifying school host site; determined through the playoff process
Nebraska — NSAA
Playoffs begin: Oct. 30 in A, B, C1, C2 and D6. The D1 and D2 opening rounds before their Oct. 30 round-of-16 games TBA.
Classification
Championship Dates
Championship Locations
D6, 6-man
Nov. 20
Cope Stadium, University of Nebraska at Kearney, Kearney
A, D1, D2
Nov. 23
Memorial Stadium, University of Nebraska–Lincoln, Lincoln
B, C1, C2
Nov. 24
Memorial Stadium, University of Nebraska–Lincoln, Lincoln
Nevada — NIAA
Playoffs begin: Oct. 30–31 in 5A, 4A and 3A. The 2A and 1A opening dates TBA; the Open Division is selected from the top classification.
Classification
Championship Dates
Championship Locations
Open, 5A, 3A, 1A
Nov. 20
Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Las Vegas area
4A, 2A
Nov. 21
Northern Nevada site, TBA
New Hampshire — NHIAA
Playoffs begin: Nov. 6 in Division I; Nov. 7 in Divisions II, III and IV, subject to permitted scheduling adjustments.
Classification
Championship Dates
Championship Locations
Division IV
Nov. 14
Bank of New Hampshire Stadium, Laconia High School, Laconia
Division II
Nov. 21
Pinkerton Academy, Derry
Division III
Nov. 21
Bank of New Hampshire Stadium, Laconia High School, Laconia
Division I
Nov. 28
Stellos Stadium, Nashua
New Jersey — NJSIAA
Playoffs begin: Oct. 30–31 for public Groups 1–5; Nov. 6–7 for Non-Public A and B.
Classification
Championship Dates
Championship Location
Public Groups 1, 2, 3, 4, 5; Non-Public A, Non-Public B
Nov. 28–29; individual assignments pending
MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
New Mexico — NMAA
Playoffs begin: Oct. 30-31for 8-man and 6-man; Nov. 6-7 for Classes 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A, 6A.
Classification
Championship Dates
Championship Locations
6-man
Nov. 14
Finalist host site; not fixed in advance
8-man
Nov. 21
Finalist host site; not fixed in advance
2A, 3A, 4A, 5A, 6A
Nov. 28
Finalist host site; not fixed in advance
New York — NYSPHSAA
Playoffs begin: Nov. 20-21 for state quarterfinal/regional round; Earlier regional qualifying games TBA.
Classification
Championship Dates
Championship Locations
A, D
Dec. 4
JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse University, Syracuse
AA, B, C
Dec. 5
JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse University, Syracuse
North Carolina — NCHSAA
Playoffs begin: Nov. 6.
Classifications
Championship Dates
Championship Locations
1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A, 6A, 7A, 8A
Dec. 10–12; individual assignments pending
Kenan Stadium, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill
North Dakota — NDHSAA
Playoffs begin: Oct. 24 in A and 9-man; Oct. 30 in AAA and AA.
Classification
Championship Date
Championship Location
AAA, AA, A, 9-man
Nov. 13
FARGODOME, Fargo
Ohio — OHSAA
Playoffs begin: Oct. 30.
Classification
Championship Date
Championship Location
Division II
Dec. 3
Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton
Divisions V, III, I
Dec. 4
Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton
Divisions VII, VI, IV
Dec. 5
Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton
Oklahoma — OSSAA
Playoffs begin: Nov. 13
Classification
Championship Date
Championship Location
C, B-II, 8-player
Dec. 3
TBA
B-I, 8-player
Dec. 4
TBA
6A-I
Dec. 4
Chad Richison Stadium, University of Central Oklahoma, Edmond
4A, 6A-II
Dec. 5
Chad Richison Stadium, University of Central Oklahoma, Edmond
3A, 5A
Dec. 10
Chad Richison Stadium, University of Central Oklahoma, Edmond
A-I, A-II
Dec. 11
Chad Richison Stadium, University of Central Oklahoma, Edmond
2A-II
Dec. 12
Chad Richison Stadium, University of Central Oklahoma, Edmond
2A-1
Dec. 11-12, TBA
Chad Richison Stadium, University of Central Oklahoma, Edmond
Oregon — OSAA
Playoffs begin: Nov. 6–7.
Classification
Championship Date
Championship Location
6A championship, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A 9-player, 1A 8-player, 1A 6-player
Nov. 27–28 individual assignments not verified
TBA
6A Columbia Cup, separate consolation competition
Nov. 20-21
TBA
Pennsylvania — PIAA
Playoffs begin: Nov. 20–21. The WPIAL district tournament begins Nov. 6.
Classification
Championship Date
Championship Location
1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A, 6A
Dec. 10–12; individual assignments not verified
Chapman Field, Cumberland Valley High School, Mechanicsburg
Rhode Island — RIIL
Playoffs begin: Nov. 6 quarterfinal weekend.
Classification
Championship Date
Championship Location
State Championship Division (Division 1), Division 2, Division 3, Division 4
Nov. 20–22; individual assignments not verified
Cranston Stadium, Cranston
South Carolina — SCHSL
Playoffs begin: Nov. 6.
Classification
Championship Date
Championship Location
1A Division II, 2A, 4A
Dec. 4
TBA
1A Division I, 3A, 4A
Dec. 5
TBA
South Dakota — SDHSAA
Playoffs begin: Oct. 22 in 11B, 9AA, 9A and 9B; Oct. 29 in 11AAA, 11AA and 11A.
Classification
Championship Date
Championship Location
9B, 9A, 9AA
Nov. 12
DakotaDome, University of South Dakota, Vermillion
11B, 11A, 11AA
Nov. 13
DakotaDome, University of South Dakota, Vermillion
11AAA
Nov. 14
DakotaDome, University of South Dakota, Vermillion
Tennessee — TSSAA
Playoffs begin: Nov. 6 in Divisions I and II.
Classification
Championship Date
Championship Location
Division II A, AA, AAA
Dec. 3
Finley Stadium, Chattanooga
Division I 1A, 3A, 5A
Dec. 4
Finley Stadium, Chattanooga
Division I 2A, 4A, 6A
Dec. 5
Finley Stadium, Chattanooga
Texas — UIL
Playoffs begin: Nov. 12–14, bi-district round.
Classification
Championship Date
Championship Location
1A 6-man Division II, 1A 6-man Division I, 2A Division II
Dec. 16
AT&T Stadium, Arlington
3A Division II, 2A Division I, 3A Division I
Dec. 17
AT&T Stadium, Arlington
5A Division II, 4A Division II, 6A Division II
Dec. 18
AT&T Stadium, Arlington
5A Division I, 4A Division I, 6A Division I
Dec. 19
AT&T Stadium, Arlington
Utah — UHSAA
Playoffs begin: Oct. 23 in eight-player, 1A, 2A and 3A; Oct. 30 in 4A, 5A and 6A.
Classification
Championship Date
Championship Location
8-player, 1A, 2A, 3A
Nov. 14
Eccles Coliseum, Southern Utah University, Cedar City
4A, 5A, 6A
Nov. 20
Rice-Eccles Stadium, University of Utah, Salt Lake City
Vermont — VPA
Playoffs begin: 2026 opening date not verified.
Classification
Championship Date
Division I
Nov. 14
TBA
Division II
Nov. 14
TBA
Division III
Nov. 14
TBA
Virginia — VHSL
Playoffs begin: Nov. 14 regional-quarterfinal calendar date; individual games may have separate assignments.
Classification
Championship Date
Championship Location
Classes 3, 4
Dec. 11
Salem City Stadium, Salem
Classes 1, 2
Dec. 12
Salem City Stadium, Salem
Classes 5, 6
Dec. 12
Bridgeforth Stadium, James Madison University, HarrisonburgCan y
Washington — WIAA
Playoffs begin: Nov. 13–14 state first round; district qualifiers include Nov. 6–7 games.
Classification
Championship Date
Championship Location
1B, 1A, 3A
Dec. 4
Husky Stadium, University of Washington, Seattle
2B, 2A, 4A
Dec. 5
Husky Stadium, University of Washington, Seattle
West Virginia — WVSSAC
Playoffs begin: Nov. 13–14.
Classification
Championship Date
Championship Location
AAA, AAAA
Dec. 4
University of Charleston Stadium at Laidley Field, Charleston
A, AA
Dec. 5
University of Charleston Stadium at Laidley Field, Charleston
Wisconsin — WIAA
Playoffs begin: Oct. 15–17 in eight-player; Oct. 23–24 in eleven-player.
Classification
Championship Date
Championship Location
8-player
Nov. 14
South Wood County Stadium, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School, Wisconsin Rapids
11-player Divisions 7, 6, 5, 4
Nov. 19
Camp Randall Stadium, University of Wisconsin, Madison
11-player Divisions 3, 2, 1
Nov. 20
Camp Randall Stadium, University of Wisconsin, Madison
Wyoming — WHSAA
Playoffs begin: Oct. 30.
Classification
Championship Date
Championship Location
2A, 3A
Nov. 13
War Memorial Stadium, University of Wyoming, Laramie
1A six-man, 1A nine-man, 4A
Nov. 14
War Memorial Stadium, University of Wyoming, Laramie
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Gary Adornato is the Publisher of High School On SI. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982. In 2003, he became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined High School On SI as East Coast Managing Editor. He took over as VP of Content in 2024 and assumed the title of Publisher in 2026.