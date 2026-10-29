Iowa High School Football Playoffs: How To Watch Dallas Center-Grimes At West Des Moines Valley

The Iowa High School Athletic Association State Football Playoffs will feature a Class 5A Round of 16 contest between Dallas Center-Grimes and West Des Moines Valley.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. CT from Valley Stadium Friday night. The game will be one of several airing live on CISN TV via YouTube.

Awaiting the winner of Dallas Center-Grimes at West Des Moines Valley will be either Pleasant Valley or Johnston for a spot in the semifinals at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Dallas Center-Grimes Continues To Prove It Can Compete With The “Big Boys”

The Mustangs have shown they are fully capable of going to battle with the Class 5A giants of Iowa high school football. Dallas Center-Grimes finished 7-2 this past fall and enters the postseason riding a four-game win streak.

Chase Engel, a finalist for the High School On SI Iowa Class 5A regular season player of the year, has completed 113 of 184 passes for 1,693 yards and 26 touchdowns. He has multiple threats, including running back Osborn Grimm and wide receiver Chase Heitland.

Grimm has 923 rushing yards and 10 TDs while Heitland has caught 39 passes for 606 and seven scores. He also has two rushing touchdowns and Grimm has reeled in a pair of TDs.

Jaxon Quinlivan has 5.5 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss, as Kellen Wegner has seven tackles for loss and four sacks. The Mustangs have 17 turnovers and four defensive touchdowns, including 10 interceptions.

Valley Has Found Its Rhythm Late This Season

As they have done time and time again under legendary head coach Gary Swenson, the Tigers reload each year. Jack Tracy, in his first season as the starting quarterback, has thrown for 1,359 yards with 22 touchdowns, completing 90 of 145.

Tracy is helped by running back Blake Dorenkamp, as the senior has 1,131 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns. Out wide is deep threat Mario Sciorrotta, as the junior has 28 receptions for almost 500 yards, scoring 10 touchdowns.

Sciorrotta is also a threat on special teams, returning both a kickoff and a punt for scores. He is averaging 46 yards per kickoff return and over 20 yards per punt return.

First Meeting Between Mustangs, Tigers

This playoff game will mark the first time that Dallas Center-Grimes and West Des Moines Valley have met on the football field.

The forecast is calling for temperatures in the 60s with a chance for showers and thunderstorms with little wind.

Here is how to watch Friday night’s Iowa high school football Class 5A playoff contest between Dallas Center-Grimes and West Des Moines Valley.

How To Watch Dallas Center-Grimes At West Des Moines Valley

What: Dallas Center-Grimes (7-2) at West Des Moines Valley (6-3) in Class 5A playoffs.

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Location: Valley Stadium.

Stream: CISN YouTube.