Iowa High School Football Playoffs: How To Watch Urbandale-Southeast Polk

The Iowa High School Athletic Association State Football Playoffs begin in Class 5A this Friday night. In one of the Round of 16 matchups, Urbandale pays a visit to Southeast Polk.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. CT from Southeast Polk Multipurpose Stadium. The game will be one of several airing live on CISN TV via YouTube.

The winner between Urbandale and Southeast Polk gets either Cedar Rapids Prairie or Sioux City East in the quarterfinals.

Urbandale Back In Playoffs Behind Dual-Threat Quarterback Landon Rinnan

Led by Air Force Academy commit Landon Rinnan, the J-Hawks are back in the playoffs. Urbandale put together a 6-3 season, including a 4-1 mark over its final five games.

Rinnan has completed 77 of 147 for 1,436 yards and 14 touchdowns, rushing for 895 yards and 12 scores on 101 attempts. Kallen Steverson is his favorite target, with the junior hauling in 26 passes for 696 yards and eight TDs.

The Urbandale defense has four touchdowns, including pick-6s from Dominic Cabildo and Tristan McLihon. Gabe Blanshan has 78 tackles, with 13 for loss and five quarterback sacks.

Strong Ground Game Of Stanley Cooper, Adrian Cooper Leads Southeast Polk

The lone loss for the Rams came at the hands of Johnston, as they went 8-1 this year. Before last season, Southeast Polk was the only team to hoist the Class 5A trophy in Iowa high school football.

Stanley Cooper and Adrian Cooper anchor the offense for the Rams. Stanley Cooper has 1,321 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns, with Adrian Cooper adding 964 and a dozen touchdowns. Boston Bailey, a junior, has thrown for 847 yards and five TDs with three rushing scores.

On defense, sophomore Jack Wolfe has five interceptions, returning two for touchdowns for Southeast Polk.

Urbandale, Southeast Polk Meet For First Time In 15 Years

Urbandale and Southeast Polk have not met since 2011, when the Rams picked up a 35-7 decision. Since 2008, Southeast Polk leads the series between CIML teams, 3-2.

The forecast is calling for temperatures in the 60s with a chance for showers and thunderstorms with little wind.

Here is how to watch Friday night’s Iowa high school football Class 5A playoff contest between Urbandale and Southeast Polk.

How To Watch Urbandale-Southeast Polk

What: Urbandale (6-3) at Southeast Polk (8-1) in Class 5A playoffs.

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Location: Southeast Polk Multipurpose Stadium.

Stream: CISN YouTube.