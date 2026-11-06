Alabama High School Football Top 25 State Rankings (Nov. 5, 2026)

The 2026 high school football regular season is complete in Alabama, and it was an exciting three months that were filled with star athletes, exciting upsets and tremendous matchups all season long.

Prattville finished the regular season undefeated and as the no. 1 team in the state. They are among the favorites to win the Class 6A state championship along with Thompson, Central-Phenix City, Vestavia Hills and Auburn.

Meanwhile the race for the Class 5A state championship might be the most exciting in the state as Hillcrest, Gulf Shores, Saraland, Parker, Clay-Chalkville and Florence are all ranked inside the top 10.

The 4A title race is also interesting as Williamson, Vigor, Scottsboro, Leeds, Alexandria, Orange Beach and Deshler each have a legitimate shot to emerge as the champions this season.

The playoffs are set to begin on November 6, and the teams with first round byes will begin their quest for a state championship next weekend on November 13.

Full rankings are listed below:

1. Prattville (10-0)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Defeated Opelika 20-17

Next up: Opponent TBA - Class 6A Playoffs

2. Thompson (8-1)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Open week

Next up: Opponent TBA - Class 6A Playoffs

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Defeated Clay-Chalkville 64-46

Next up: Opponent TBA - Class 6A Playoffs

4. Hillcrest (9-0)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Open week

Next up: vs. Stanhope Elmore - Class 5A Playoffs

5. Gulf Shores (10-0)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Defeated Bayside Academy 41-0

Next up: vs. Ramsay - Class 5A Playoffs

6. Saraland (9-1)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Defeated Auburn 48-34

Next up: vs. Pelham - Class 5A Playoffs

7. Parker (9-1)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Open week

Next up: vs. Mae Jemison - Class 5A Playoffs

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Lost to Central-Phenix City 64-46

Next up: vs. Austin - Class 5A Playoffs

9. Florence (9-1)

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Defeated Fort Payne 35-14

Next up: vs. St. Clair County - Class 5A Playoffs

10. Williamson (7-1)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Open week

Next up: vs. Elmore County - Class 4A Playoffs

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Open week

Next up: vs. Central - Class 5A Playoffs

12. Homewood (9-1)

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Defeated Oak Mountain 24-15

Next up: vs. Theodore - Class 5A Playoffs

13. Vestavia Hills (7-2)

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Open week

Next up: vs. Huntsville - Class 6A Playoffs

14. Vigor (8-2)

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Lost to Fairhope 29-21

Next up: vs. Valley - Class 4A Playoffs

15. Auburn (7-3)

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Lost to Saraland 48-34

Next up: Opponent TBA - Class 6A Playoffs

16. Pelham (8-2)

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Defeated Pinson Valley 35-28

Next up: at Saraland - Class 5A Playoffs

17. Scottsboro (10-0)

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Defeated Good Hope 49-14

Next up: vs. Center Point - Class 4A Playoffs

18. Oxford (7-2)

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Open week

Next up: vs. Muscle Shoals - Class 5A Playoffs

19. Leeds (8-1)

Previous: 22

Last week: Defeated John Carroll Catholic 41-0

Next up: vs. Brooks - Class 4A Playoffs

Previous: 23

Last week: Defeated Handley 49-14

Next up: vs. Hamilton - Class 4A Playoffs

Previous: 24

Last week: Defeated Holtville 50-14

Next up: at Charles Henderson - Class 4A Playoffs

Previous: 25

Last week: Defeated Tate (FL) 18-13

Next up: Opponent TBA - Class 6A Playoffs

Previous: 17

Last week: Lost to Mars Hill Bible 10-3

Next up: vs. Central of Clay County - Class 4A Playoffs

Previous: 19

Last week: Lost to Hewitt-Trussville 21-14

Next up: vs. Bessemer City - Class 5A Playoffs

Previous: Unranked

Last week: Defeated Enterprise 48-14

Next up: vs. Robertsdale - Class 6A Playoffs

Dropped out: Enterprise