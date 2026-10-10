Alabama High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 9
The Alabama high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores from around the state.
Full Alabama high school football scoreboard.
Alabama High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 9
Alabama Christian Academy 38, Fort Dale Academy 7
Holt 22, Jemison 14
Westbrook Christian 27, Trinity Presbyterian 0
Talladega 68, Weaver 0
Paul W. Bryant 47, Brookwood 7
American Christian Academy 35, Madison Academy 21
(#22) Montgomery Academy 49, Pike Liberal Arts 7
Central of Clay County 26, Lincoln 6
Arab 38, Mae Jemison 26
Mortimer Jordan 42, Minor 24
(#14) Briarwood Christian 48, John Carroll Catholic 0
Appalachian 32, Ragland 20
North Jackson 60, Kate Duncan Smith DAR 14
Douglas 54, Columbia 7
Whitesburg Christian Academy 66, Shoals Christian 0
Hatton 42, Haleyville 13
Vinemont 14, Hokes Bluff 7
Falkville 34, Sheffield 22
South Lamar 49, Brilliant 0
Leeds 35, Jacksonville 0
Hamilton 48, West Point 13
(#3) Vestavia Hills 6, (#8) Hoover 3
(#21) Muscle Shoals 14, Decatur 0
Spring Garden 40, Valley Head 6
Shelby County 41, Demopolis 28
Good Hope 21, Fairview 0
Cleburne County 49, Handley 7
Aliceville 18, Greensboro 0
Piedmont 42, Saks 0
Brooks 13, Lawrence County 0
West Morgan 65, Priceville 22
Bessemer City 31, Northridge 7
James Clemens 30, Sparkman 28
Hubbertville 51, Berry 14
White Plains 42, Childersburg 14
Guntersville 38, Hayden 6
Glencoe 49, Holly Pond 6
Alexandria 44, Anniston 22
Wadley 35, Woodland 29
(#19) Oxford 57, Springville 3
Pleasant Grove 42, Bibb County 41
Albertville 24, Lee 19
Cordova 28, West Blocton 10
Curry 34, East Lawrence 28
Oneonta 56, Susan Moore 14
Gadsden City 34, Huntsville 14
Southeastern 35, Carbon Hill 12
Comer 48, Horseshoe Bend 14
Moody 53, Sylacauga 52
Cold Springs 28, Midfield 8
Woodville 56, Cedar Bluff 19
Deshler 55, Ardmore 14
Jacksonville Christian Academy 51, Alabama School for the Deaf 34
New Hope 40, Madison County 13
Munford 13, Ashville 7
Buckhorn 66, Grissom 14
Bob Jones 35, Hazel Green 28
Shields 42, Breakthrough Charter 0
Coosa Christian 41, DHCA 7
Lighthouse HomeSchool 34, East Central HomeSchool 0
Ranburne 40, Randolph County 7
Geraldine 57, Asbury 0
Tennessee Heat 48, Pleasant View Christian 18
Scottsboro 55, Brewer 0
Pickens Academy 24, Victory Christian 21
Brindlee Mountain 7, Section 0
Pelham 21, Ramsay 10
Meek 24, Belgreen 13
Corner 40, Tarrant 7
Plainview 34, Sylvania 0
University Charter 22, Linden 0
Pisgah 10, Ider 6
Locust Fork 35, Lamar County 21
Mountain Brook 21, Calera 7
Wellborn 50, West End 12
Wilcox Academy 16, Jackson Academy 0
Clements 20, Elkmont 13
Boaz 28, Fort Payne 21
Center Point 40, Woodlawn 12
Lee-Scott Academy 49, Westminster Christian Academy 6
Hackleburg 35, Phillips 14
(#6) Hillcrest 49, McAdory 28
Mars Hill Bible 52, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 6
Marion County 7, Lynn 6
Lauderdale County 63, Rogers 27
New Brockton 20, Dale County 14
Freedom Cowboys 46, TN Tigers 23
Sulligent 60, Pickens County 26
Cherokee County 49, Sardis 14
Gaston 36, Vincent 26
Oakman 29, Danville 0
Addison 61, Cherokee 0
Pennington 21, Colbert County 21
Fairfield 13, Dora 10
Collinsville 42, North Sand Mountain 0
Austin 24, Hartselle 21
Russellville 17, Athens 7
Gordo 56, Cleveland 0
Etowah 56, Hanceville 0
Tuscaloosa Christian 44, Trinity Christian Homeschool 16
Fayette County 54, Winfield 14
Tabernacle 48, Victory Christian 38
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Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917