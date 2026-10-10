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Alabama High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 9

See final scores from around the state of Alabama
Jack Butler|
Paul Bryant's Jamarion King (26) runs the ball as Brookwood defenders Revelation Clark (10) and Collin Baker (5) converge at Paul W. Bryant High.
Paul Bryant's Jamarion King (26) runs the ball as Brookwood defenders Revelation Clark (10) and Collin Baker (5) converge at Paul W. Bryant High. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Alabama high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores from around the state.

Full Alabama high school football scoreboard.

Alabama High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 9

Alabama Christian Academy 38, Fort Dale Academy 7

Holt 22, Jemison 14

Westbrook Christian 27, Trinity Presbyterian 0

Talladega 68, Weaver 0

Paul W. Bryant 47, Brookwood 7

American Christian Academy 35, Madison Academy 21

(#22) Montgomery Academy 49, Pike Liberal Arts 7

Central of Clay County 26, Lincoln 6

Arab 38, Mae Jemison 26

Mortimer Jordan 42, Minor 24

(#14) Briarwood Christian 48, John Carroll Catholic 0

Appalachian 32, Ragland 20

North Jackson 60, Kate Duncan Smith DAR 14

Douglas 54, Columbia 7

Whitesburg Christian Academy 66, Shoals Christian 0

Hatton 42, Haleyville 13

Vinemont 14, Hokes Bluff 7

Falkville 34, Sheffield 22

South Lamar 49, Brilliant 0

Leeds 35, Jacksonville 0

Hamilton 48, West Point 13

(#3) Vestavia Hills 6, (#8) Hoover 3

(#21) Muscle Shoals 14, Decatur 0

Spring Garden 40, Valley Head 6

Shelby County 41, Demopolis 28

Good Hope 21, Fairview 0

Cleburne County 49, Handley 7

Aliceville 18, Greensboro 0

Piedmont 42, Saks 0

Brooks 13, Lawrence County 0

West Morgan 65, Priceville 22

Bessemer City 31, Northridge 7

James Clemens 30, Sparkman 28

Hubbertville 51, Berry 14

White Plains 42, Childersburg 14

Guntersville 38, Hayden 6

Glencoe 49, Holly Pond 6

Alexandria 44, Anniston 22

Wadley 35, Woodland 29

(#19) Oxford 57, Springville 3

Pleasant Grove 42, Bibb County 41

Albertville 24, Lee 19

Cordova 28, West Blocton 10

Curry 34, East Lawrence 28

Oneonta 56, Susan Moore 14

Gadsden City 34, Huntsville 14

Southeastern 35, Carbon Hill 12

Comer 48, Horseshoe Bend 14

Moody 53, Sylacauga 52

Cold Springs 28, Midfield 8

Woodville 56, Cedar Bluff 19

Deshler 55, Ardmore 14

Jacksonville Christian Academy 51, Alabama School for the Deaf 34

New Hope 40, Madison County 13

Munford 13, Ashville 7

Buckhorn 66, Grissom 14

Bob Jones 35, Hazel Green 28

Shields 42, Breakthrough Charter 0

Coosa Christian 41, DHCA 7

Lighthouse HomeSchool 34, East Central HomeSchool 0

Ranburne 40, Randolph County 7

Geraldine 57, Asbury 0

Tennessee Heat 48, Pleasant View Christian 18

Scottsboro 55, Brewer 0

Pickens Academy 24, Victory Christian 21

Brindlee Mountain 7, Section 0

Pelham 21, Ramsay 10

Meek 24, Belgreen 13

Corner 40, Tarrant 7

Plainview 34, Sylvania 0

University Charter 22, Linden 0

Pisgah 10, Ider 6

Locust Fork 35, Lamar County 21

Mountain Brook 21, Calera 7

Wellborn 50, West End 12

Wilcox Academy 16, Jackson Academy 0

Clements 20, Elkmont 13

Boaz 28, Fort Payne 21

Center Point 40, Woodlawn 12

Lee-Scott Academy 49, Westminster Christian Academy 6

Hackleburg 35, Phillips 14

(#6) Hillcrest 49, McAdory 28

Mars Hill Bible 52, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 6

Marion County 7, Lynn 6

Lauderdale County 63, Rogers 27

New Brockton 20, Dale County 14

Freedom Cowboys 46, TN Tigers 23

Sulligent 60, Pickens County 26

Cherokee County 49, Sardis 14

Gaston 36, Vincent 26

Oakman 29, Danville 0

Addison 61, Cherokee 0

Pennington 21, Colbert County 21

Fairfield 13, Dora 10

Collinsville 42, North Sand Mountain 0

Austin 24, Hartselle 21

Russellville 17, Athens 7

Gordo 56, Cleveland 0

Etowah 56, Hanceville 0

Tuscaloosa Christian 44, Trinity Christian Homeschool 16

Fayette County 54, Winfield 14

Tabernacle 48, Victory Christian 38

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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