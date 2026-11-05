Official Oregon High School Football Playoff Brackets: First-Round Matchups and OSAA State Championship Schedule

The road to an Oregon high school football state championship begins this weekend, with teams across the state preparing for the opening round of the 2026 Oregon School Activities Association playoffs.

From the Portland metropolitan area to the Willamette Valley, southern Oregon and the state's smaller rural communities, the postseason will determine seven state champions over the next four weeks.

The first-round games are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 6, and Saturday, Nov. 7, with the winners advancing to the quarterfinals Nov. 13-14.

Among the leading contenders are undefeated Lake Oswego in Class 6A, top-seeded Silverton in Class 5A and unbeaten Cascade Christian in Class 4A.

The smaller classifications feature their own championship favorites, including Vale in Class 3A, Heppner in Class 2A, Dufur in Class 1A eight-player and Elkton in Class 1A six-player.

Oregon also conducts the Columbia Cup, a separate postseason tournament for Class 6A teams outside the 16-team state championship bracket.

The postseason concludes Thanksgiving weekend, with the Class 6A and 5A championship games scheduled for Nov. 27 and the remaining five state titles to be decided Nov. 28.

Here is a classification-by-classification look at the official 2026 Oregon high school football playoff brackets, first-round matchups and state championship schedule.

Class 6A Oregon High School Football Playoff Bracket

The Class 6A championship race begins with undefeated Lake Oswego holding the No. 1 seed.

The Lakers enter the playoffs 9-0 and will host No. 16 Sherwood in the opening round Friday night.

West Linn earned the No. 2 seed and will host Central Catholic in one of the most intriguing first-round matchups. Central Catholic has been a perennial championship contender, but enters the postseason as the No. 15 seed.

Nelson earned the No. 3 seed and will face North Medford, while No. 4 Tualatin hosts Grant.

Other notable matchups include Lakeridge at Sheldon and Lincoln at Jesuit.

Class 6A First-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 6

No. 16 Sherwood at No. 1 Lake Oswego — 6 p.m.

No. 9 Willamette at No. 8 Sprague — 7 p.m.

No. 12 Lakeridge at No. 5 Sheldon — 7 p.m.

No. 13 Grant at No. 4 Tualatin — 7 p.m.

No. 14 North Medford at No. 3 Nelson — 7 p.m.

No. 11 Grants Pass at No. 6 Ida B. Wells — 7 p.m.

No. 10 Lincoln at No. 7 Jesuit — 7 p.m.

No. 15 Central Catholic at No. 2 West Linn — 7 p.m.

The first-round winners advance to the quarterfinals Nov. 13, followed by the semifinals Nov. 20.

Class 6A state championship: Friday, Nov. 27.

Class 6A Columbia Cup Football Bracket

The Columbia Cup provides a separate postseason championship opportunity for Class 6A teams seeded outside the main state tournament.

Westview earned the No. 17 seed and will host Century, while South Salem faces Glencoe.

Franklin will host Mountainside, and West Salem meets Tigard.

Columbia Cup Opening Matchups — Friday, Nov. 6

No. 24 Century at No. 17 Westview — 7 p.m.

No. 21 Glencoe at No. 20 South Salem — 7 p.m.

No. 22 Mountainside at No. 19 Franklin — 7 p.m.

No. 23 Tigard at No. 18 West Salem — 7 p.m.

The Columbia Cup semifinals are scheduled for Nov. 13, followed by the championship game Nov. 20.

Class 5A Oregon High School Football Playoff Bracket

Silverton earned the No. 1 seed in Class 5A and will host Crater in the opening round.

Thurston received the No. 2 seed and faces St. Helens, while West Albany enters as the No. 3 seed and hosts Springfield.

Mountain View earned the No. 4 seed and will face Aloha.

Other notable matchups include Churchill at Wilsonville and Canby at Summit.

Class 5A First-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 6

No. 16 Crater at No. 1 Silverton — 7 p.m.

No. 9 Dallas at No. 8 Milwaukie — 7 p.m.

No. 12 Churchill at No. 5 Wilsonville — 7 p.m.

No. 13 Aloha at No. 4 Mountain View — 7 p.m.

No. 14 Springfield at No. 3 West Albany — 7 p.m.

No. 11 Canby at No. 6 Summit — 7 p.m.

No. 10 Ridgeview at No. 7 Sandy — 7 p.m.

No. 15 St. Helens at No. 2 Thurston — 7 p.m.

The quarterfinals are scheduled for Nov. 13, followed by the semifinals Nov. 20.

Class 5A state championship: Friday, Nov. 27.

Class 4A Oregon High School Football Playoff Bracket

Undefeated Cascade Christian earned the No. 1 seed in Class 4A and will open against Marist Catholic.

The Challengers enter the postseason 9-0 and will host the game at Crater High School.

Sweet Home earned the No. 2 seed after completing an unbeaten regular season and will face North Valley.

Scappoose received the No. 3 seed and hosts Baker, while Cascade enters as the No. 4 seed and faces Ashland.

Other first-round matchups include Junction City at La Grande and North Bend at Banks.

Class 4A First-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 6

No. 16 Marist Catholic vs. No. 1 Cascade Christian — 7 p.m., at Crater High School

No. 9 Junction City at No. 8 La Grande — 6:30 p.m.

No. 12 Central at No. 5 Henley — 7 p.m.

No. 13 Ashland at No. 4 Cascade — 7 p.m.

No. 14 Baker at No. 3 Scappoose — 7 p.m.

No. 11 Tillamook at No. 6 Estacada — 7 p.m.

No. 10 North Bend at No. 7 Banks — 7 p.m.

No. 15 North Valley at No. 2 Sweet Home — 7 p.m.

The winners advance to the quarterfinals Nov. 13-14.

Class 4A state championship: Saturday, Nov. 28.

Class 3A Oregon High School Football Playoff Bracket

Class 3A features a slightly different opening-round format, with the top two seeds receiving byes into the quarterfinals.

Vale earned the No. 1 seed, while Harrisburg received the No. 2 seed. Both teams will begin postseason play Nov. 13.

The remaining 12 teams will compete in six opening-round games Nov. 6-7.

Warrenton hosts Siuslaw/Mapleton, while Scio faces Pleasant Hill.

Sutherlin will host Salem Academy, and Klamath Union meets Horizon Christian of Tualatin.

Class 3A First-Round Matchups

Friday, Nov. 6

No. 9 Siuslaw/Mapleton at No. 8 Warrenton — 7 p.m.

No. 12 Pleasant Hill at No. 5 Scio — 7 p.m.

No. 13 Salem Academy at No. 4 Sutherlin — 7 p.m.

No. 14 Horizon Christian (Tualatin) at No. 3 Klamath Union — 6 p.m.

No. 10 Santiam Christian at No. 7 Kennedy — 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 7

No. 11 Brookings-Harbor at No. 6 Burns — 1 p.m.

First-round byes: No. 1 Vale and No. 2 Harrisburg.

The quarterfinals are scheduled for Nov. 13-14, followed by the semifinals Nov. 21.

Class 3A state championship: Saturday, Nov. 28.

Class 2A Oregon High School Football Playoff Bracket

Heppner earned the No. 1 seed in Class 2A and will host Clatskanie in the opening round.

Glide received the No. 2 seed and faces La Pine, while St. Paul enters as the No. 3 seed and hosts St. Mary's of Medford.

Culver earned the No. 4 seed and will face Rainier.

Other notable matchups include Toledo at Myrtle Point, Oakland at Lowell and Santiam at Knappa.

Class 2A First-Round Matchups

Friday, Nov. 6

No. 9 Toledo at No. 8 Myrtle Point — 7 p.m.

No. 12 Oakland at No. 5 Lowell — 7 p.m.

No. 13 Rainier at No. 4 Culver — 7 p.m.

No. 14 St. Mary's (Medford) at No. 3 St. Paul — 7 p.m.

No. 10 Santiam at No. 7 Knappa — 7 p.m.

No. 15 La Pine at No. 2 Glide — 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 7

No. 16 Clatskanie at No. 1 Heppner — 1 p.m.

No. 11 Grant Union at No. 6 Waldport — 1 p.m.

The winners advance to the quarterfinals Nov. 13-14.

Class 2A state championship: Saturday, Nov. 28.

Class 1A Eight-Player Oregon High School Football Playoff Bracket

Dufur earned the No. 1 seed in the Class 1A eight-player tournament, while Adrian received the No. 2 seed.

Both teams received opening-round byes and will begin postseason competition in the quarterfinals.

The remaining 12 teams will compete in six first-round games Nov. 6-7.

Crane hosts Mohawk, while Perrydale faces Sherman.

Imbler will host Camas Valley, and Crosspoint Christian meets Echo.

Class 1A Eight-Player First-Round Matchups

Friday, Nov. 6

No. 9 Mohawk at No. 8 Crane — 6 p.m.

No. 12 Sherman at No. 5 Perrydale — 7 p.m.

No. 11 Cove at No. 6 North Douglas — 7 p.m.

No. 10 Chiloquin at No. 7 Harper Charter — 5 p.m. MT

Saturday, Nov. 7

No. 13 Camas Valley at No. 4 Imbler — 1 p.m.

No. 14 Echo at No. 3 Crosspoint Christian — 1 p.m.

First-round byes: No. 1 Dufur and No. 2 Adrian.

The quarterfinals are scheduled for Nov. 13-14, followed by the semifinals Nov. 21.

Class 1A eight-player state championship: Saturday, Nov. 28.

Class 1A Six-Player Oregon High School Football Playoff Bracket

The Class 1A six-player tournament has the smallest field of Oregon's football classifications.

Elkton earned the No. 1 seed, while Griswold received the No. 2 seed.

Both teams received opening-round byes, along with four other quarterfinalists.

The opening round features just two games, with the winners advancing to the quarterfinals.

Class 1A Six-Player First-Round Matchups — Friday, Nov. 6

No. 10 Eddyville Charter at No. 7 Days Creek — 2 p.m.

No. 9 Dayville/Monument/Long Creek at No. 8 Triangle Lake — 7 p.m.

Class 1A Six-Player Quarterfinals

The quarterfinal round is scheduled for Nov. 13-14 and will include:

No. 1 Elkton against the Dayville/Monument/Long Creek–Triangle Lake winner

No. 5 Crow at No. 4 Ione/Arlington

No. 6 North Lake at No. 3 Jordan Valley

No. 2 Griswold against the Eddyville Charter–Days Creek winner

The semifinals are scheduled for Nov. 21.

Class 1A six-player state championship: Saturday, Nov. 28.

2026 Oregon High School Football Playoff Schedule

The OSAA football playoffs begin Nov. 6-7 with opening-round games across all seven classifications.

The quarterfinals are scheduled for Nov. 13-14, followed by the semifinals Nov. 20-21.

The Class 6A Columbia Cup follows a shorter schedule, with its semifinals Nov. 13 and championship game Nov. 20.

The state championship games are scheduled for Nov. 27-28.

When Are the Oregon High School Football State Championships?

Oregon will crown seven football state champions over Thanksgiving weekend.

Friday, Nov. 27: Class 6A and Class 5A state championship games.

Saturday, Nov. 28: Class 4A, Class 3A, Class 2A, Class 1A eight-player and Class 1A six-player state championship games.

The OSAA will provide championship venues and kickoff assignments through its official tournament brackets and championship information pages.

Fans can follow the postseason through the High School On SI Oregon football playoff bracket hub, with individual 2026 matchups also available through the OSAA links above.

What's Next in the Oregon High School Football Playoffs?

The opening weekend will immediately test several of Oregon's leading championship contenders.

Lake Oswego begins its pursuit of a perfect season against Sherwood, while West Linn faces Central Catholic in one of the state's most anticipated opening-round games.

Silverton opens against Crater in Class 5A, and undefeated Cascade Christian faces Marist Catholic in Class 4A.

In the smaller classifications, teams such as Vale, Dufur and Elkton will wait until the quarterfinals to begin their championship runs.

The first-round winners advance to the quarterfinals Nov. 13-14, followed by the semifinals Nov. 20-21.

Seven teams will ultimately celebrate state championships Thanksgiving weekend.

High School On SI will continue following the Oregon high school football playoffs with updated brackets, final scores and championship information throughout November.