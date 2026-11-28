Alabama High School Football Playoff Semifinal Final Scores - November 27
See results from the AHSAA semifinals
The 2026 Alabama high school football season concluded its semifinals on Friday, and High School On SI has final scores.
Alabama High School Football Playoff Semifinal Final Scores - November 27
(#24) Maplesville 64, McKenzie 46
Scottsboro 26, Leeds 7
Gordo 28, Collinsville 14
(#5) Auburn 49, (#1) Prattville 28
(#20) Vigor 30, (#19) Williamson 7
Addison 21, Loachapoka 14
(#6) Hillcrest 27, (#13) Gulf Shores 17
Reeltown 49, Cottonwood 28
(#2) Thompson 52, (#3) Central 21
(#11) Parker 38, (#8) Clay-Chalkville 32
Plainview 35, Oneonta 21
Cleburne County 41, Pleasant Grove 21
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JACK BUTLER
Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917