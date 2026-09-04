The 2026 Alabama high school football season continues on Friday, September 4 with 209 games across the state. You can follow every game with our Alabama high school football scoreboard.

The big games this week are No. 3 Vestavia Hills vs. No. 1 Thompson, No. 4 Hoover vs. No. 7 Hewitt-Trussville, and No. 23 Gulf Shores No. 5 Saraland.

To see live updates and every final score from each classification in Alabama, select the links below.

Alabama High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates (AHSAA) — September 4

6A Scoreboard (select to view full scoreboard)

5A Scoreboard (select to view full scoreboard)

4A Scoreboard (select to view full scoreboard)

3A Scoreboard (select to view full scoreboard)

2A Scoreboard (select to view full scoreboard)

1A Scoreboard (select to view full scoreboard)

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