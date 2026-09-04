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Alabama High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates (AHSAA) — September 4

Get AHSAA live updates, final scores and game results as the Alabama high school football enters Week 3
Jack Butler|
Saraland fans cheer on their team as they play Clay-Chalkville at Protective Life Stadium in the AHSAA 6A State Championship game.
Saraland fans cheer on their team as they play Clay-Chalkville at Protective Life Stadium in the AHSAA 6A State Championship game. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 2026 Alabama high school football season continues on Friday, September 4 with 209 games across the state. You can follow every game with our Alabama high school football scoreboard.

The big games this week are No. 3 Vestavia Hills vs. No. 1 Thompson, No. 4 Hoover vs. No. 7 Hewitt-Trussville, and No. 23 Gulf Shores No. 5 Saraland.

To see live updates and every final score from each classification in Alabama, select the links below.

Alabama High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates (AHSAA) — September 4

6A Scoreboard (select to view full scoreboard)

5A Scoreboard (select to view full scoreboard)

4A Scoreboard (select to view full scoreboard)

3A Scoreboard (select to view full scoreboard)

2A Scoreboard (select to view full scoreboard)

1A Scoreboard (select to view full scoreboard)

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Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

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