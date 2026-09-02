Alabama High School Football Top 25 State Rankings: Sept. 1, 2026

As we enter week three of the high school football season in Alabama, Thompson continues to prove that they are the team to beat in the state. However, the road does not get any easier as they we have another no. 1 versus no. 2 matchup this week when they take on Vestavia Hills.

Meanwhile, Hoover finds itself inside the top five for the first time this season after two dominant defensive performances in their wins. Central-Phenix City also managed to climb back inside the top five after they exploded for 54 points in the win over Pell City.

Hillcrest and Prattville find themselves in the top 10 for the first time this season, and they also round out the top 10 in the latest rankings.

As we look towards the bottom of the top 25, Gulf Shores can put the entire state on notice if they manage to beat Saraland this weekend.

Pelham, Baker and Florence enter this week's rankings after their victories last week, and Benjamin Russell rounds out the top 25.

High School On SI

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Defeated Clay-Chalkville 37-13

Next up: vs. Vestavia Hills

Thompson improved to 2-0 with a dominant win thanks in part to Seaborn's four touchdowns.

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Defeated Benjamin Russell 23-7

Next up: at Thompson

After a dominant defensive win, the Rebels have the task of dealing with Thompson's high-flying passing attack.

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Open week

Next up: vs. Gulf Shores

The Spartans had a much-needed week off as they get ready to take on the red hot Dolphins.

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Defeated Opelika 21-7

Next up: at Hewitt-Trussville

Back-to-back games with allowing less than 10 points has the Bucs playing some of the best defensive football in the state.

Previous ranking: 9

Last week: Defeated Pell City 54-3

Next up: vs. JAG

The Red Devils rushing attack was on point as they rushed for over 200 yards and four touchdowns in last week's win.

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Defeated Choctawhatchee (FL) 31-21

Next up: at Carver

Jaeden King led the way with three touchdowns on the ground versus Choctawhatchee.

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Defeated Bessemer City 35-0

Next up: vs. Oak Mountain

Nash Davis has thrown for 418 yards and five touchdowns through two games this season.

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Lost to Thompson 37-13

Next up: at Springville

After losing to Thompson last week, the Cougars will look to start off 1-0 in district play this week.

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Defeated Hewitt-Trussville 42-20

Next up: at Hueytown

The Patriots have put together one of the top rushing offenses so far this season as the team has rushed for over 600 yards and 10 touchdowns in two games.

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Defeated Stanhope Elmore 68-14

Next up: vs. Tuscaloosa County

Will McKay has been one of the top passes in the state through the first two weeks of the season passing for over 600 yards and seven touchdowns.

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Defeated Crestview (FL) 58-12

Next up: at Opelika

After an impressive 2-0 start, Enterprise has a brutal two-game stretch versus Opelika and Auburn that begins this week versus the Bulldogs.

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Lost to Hoover 21-7

Next up: vs. Enterprise

The Bulldogs need to rebound this week to gather some momentum before they take on Central-Phenix City next week.

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Defeated Mary G. Montgomery 47-3

Next up: at Orange Beach

Vigor was one of the more underrated teams in the state entering the season, but after two weeks, they look like a legitimate state title contender.

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Lost to Hillcrest 42-20

Next up: vs. Hoover

The Huskies will need a big game this week from quarterback Jack Floyd who has tallied over 700 yards of total offense this season.

Previous ranking: 18

Last week: Defeated Hueytown 45-13

Next up: vs. Percy Julian

After a losing a heartbreaker to Enterprise in week one, the Patriots responded with a dominant win last week.

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Open week

Next up: vs. Rain

Thaddeus Wilder will look to build upon his 251 yard and three touchdown performance from week one when Williamson takes on Rain this weekend.

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Defeated Jacksonville 31-21

Next up: at St. Clair County

With three players totaling over 100 rushing yards each this season, the Jackets rushing attack has been one of the most formidable this season.

Previous ranking: 23

Last week: Defeated James Clemens 34-7

Next up: at Mortimer Jordan

After struggling to move the ball offensively in week one, the Thundering Herd's offense found their footing in last week's win.

Previous ranking: 25

Last week: Defeated St. Paul's Episcopal 34-10

Next up: at Saraland

After scoring at least 30 points in each of their first two games, the Dolphins have their hardest test on paper this season when they take on Saraland.

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Lost to Daphne 21-7

Next up: vs. Auburn

The matchup to watch versus Auburn this weekend is the Tigers' offense who have scored at least 31 points in their first two games versus the Wolverines who recorded a shutout in their week one win.

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Lost to UMS-Wright Prep 13-6

Next up: at Homewood

The Spartans will look to regain their offensive footing they had in week one when they scored 60 points versus Hueytown.

Previous ranking: Unranked

Last week: Defeated Wenonah 45-34

Next up: at Helena

Quarterback Dylan Smith has passed for 620 yards and five touchdowns this season.

Previous ranking: Unranked

Last week: Defeated Theodore 24-14

Next up: at Davidson

After being shutout in week one, the Hornets had a balanced offensive attack in last week's victory.

Previous ranking: Unranked

Last week: Defeated Jasper 50-21

Next up: at Muscle Shoals

After scoring at least 45 points in each of their first two wins, the Falcons will look to keep that momentum going versus Muscle Shoals who lost a hard-fought defensive battle versus Hoover.

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Lost to Vestavia Hills 23-7

Next up: at Park Crossing

The Wildcats are looking to gain some momentum in their next three games before their matchup versus Vigor on September 25.

Dropped out: Muscle Shoals, Dothan and Mary G. Montgomery